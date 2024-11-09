In Conversation with Josh Clark: Creating Space for Shared Purpose

In this special Dyslexia Awareness Month episode, we sit down with Josh Clark to talk about his lifelong commitment to promoting neurodiversity and the science of reading. Josh shares insights from his journey as an educator, his work with global organizations like the International Dyslexia Association, and how schools can better support students with language-based learning disabilities. Join us as we explore how Josh’s efforts are shaping educational reform and driving positive change for students with dyslexia. Don’t forget to wear red and show your support this month!Josh Clark is a dedicated educator and advocate for neurodiversity in education, currently serving as Head of Landmark School and Executive Director of Landmark Outreach. With a focus on promoting the science of reading, Josh has led schools like The Schenck School in Atlanta and The Bodine School in Memphis, both known for their support of students with dyslexia. As Chair of the International Dyslexia Association, co-founder of the Association of LD Schools, and contributor to Made by Dyslexia and Microsoft Education, Josh champions the cause of language-based learning disabilities (LBLD) worldwide, sharing his expertise in supporting students with dyslexia and advancing educational reform.Theme SongUnnamed song composed and played by Mona Odegard. It's a filler until we come up with something else. Enjoy!