Podcast Dynasty Think Tank
Chad Parsons and Jordan McNamara
Chad Parsons and Jordan McNamara team up for a podcast focused on dynasty fantasy football strategy. More
Chad Parsons and Jordan McNamara team up for a podcast focused on dynasty fantasy football strategy.

  • Dynasty Think Tank (Episode 1): Reacting to Landing Spots, "Did You Get Enough?", Dynasty Lesson Lifes Learned
    Chad Parsons and Jordan McNamara react to the landing spots influencing the NFL Draft, ask did you get enough for 1.01 and Justin Jefferson, and apply life lessons to dynasty fantasy football.  Like and subscribe to support the show!Follow Chad on Twitter: @chadparsonsNFLFollow Jordan on Twitter: @mcnamaradynastyYou can find our premium Patreon content here:  patreon.com/DynastyThinkTank
    5/3/2023
    32:47
  • Introducing Dynasty Think Tank
    Chad Parsons and Jordan McNamara introduce a new dynasty fantasy football podcast with a focus on dynasty strategy and unique teambuilding advice.Like and subscribe to support the show! Follow Chad on Twitter: @chadparsonsNFLFollow Jordan on Twitter: @mcnamaradynasty
    4/28/2023
    1:46

About Dynasty Think Tank

Chad Parsons and Jordan McNamara team up for a podcast focused on dynasty fantasy football strategy.
