Introducing: Dying Rose

Six deaths. One national shame. Follow a team of reporters from The Advertiser newspaper as they piece together the untold story of how the authorities react to the deaths of Aboriginal women and girls. Based in an Australian city best known for its churches and festivals, the team trace the twists and turns of a growing scandal, travelling across state and international borders to document the voices of those dying to be heard. This podcast goes deep inside their investigation. If you haven't heard this story yet, you're lucky. For some, it is a matter of life and death.