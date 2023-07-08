Escape Hatch (formerly Dune Pod)

This episode of Escape Hatch is special. Not only do we tackle one of the greatest films of all time, we’re joined by two screenwriting experts: the showrunner of Max’s Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, Ryan Condal, and his co-host of their movie props podcast The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of, and writer of Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Veep, Dave Mandel! We revel in all the subtle script choices that make this film so powerful, learn a lot, and just have an amazing time revisiting it.
Chapters
Introduction (00:00:00)
Hatch News (00:08:23)
Ryan Condal & Dave Mandel Interview (00:12:11)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Roundtable Discussion (00:24:38)
Your Letters (02:02:08)
Notes and Links
Check out the BRAND NEW Escape Hatch Merch Drop! Our all new collection of swag is available now and every order includes a free Cameo style shoutout from Haitch or Jason. Browse our collection now.
Join the Escape Hatch Discord Server! Hang out with Haitch, Jason, and other friends of the pod. Check out the invite here.
Escape Hatch is a TAPEDECK Podcasts Jawn! Escape Hatch is a member of TAPEDECK Podcasts, alongside: 70mm (a podcast for film lovers), Bat & Spider (low rent horror and exploitation films), The Letterboxd Show (Official Podcast from Letterboxd), Cinenauts (exploring the Criterion Collection), Lost Light (Transformers, wrestling, and more), and Will Run For (obsessed with running). Check these pods out!.
See the movies we’ve watched and are going to watch on Letterboxd
Escape Hatch’s Breaking Dune News Twitter list
Rate and review the podcast to help others discover it, and let us know what you think of the show at [email protected]
or leave us a voicemail at +1-415-534-5211.
Follow @escapehatchpod on Twitter and Instagram.
Music by Scott Fritz and Who’z the Boss Music.
Cover art by ctcher.
Edited by Megan Hayward of EditAudio.
Produced by Haitch.
Escape Hatch is a production of Haitch Industries.