Your portal into cinematic pocket universes, fostering community far from the digital chaos. Join co-hosts Haitch and Jason as we welcome special guests and tal...

Your portal into cinematic pocket universes, fostering community far from the digital chaos. Join co-hosts Haitch and Jason as we welcome special guests and tal...

About Escape Hatch (formerly Dune Pod)

Your portal into cinematic pocket universes, fostering community far from the digital chaos. Join co-hosts Haitch and Jason as we welcome special guests and talk about their favorite movies. We love the genre films that inspired the creation of this show, but we talk about all kinds of movies. Just look at our episodes, choose your favorite movie, and dive right in!