Escape Hatch (formerly Dune Pod)

Haitch Industries
Your portal into cinematic pocket universes, fostering community far from the digital chaos. Join co-hosts Haitch and Jason as we welcome special guests and tal...
TV & FilmFilm Reviews
Your portal into cinematic pocket universes, fostering community far from the digital chaos. Join co-hosts Haitch and Jason as we welcome special guests and tal...
More

  • The NeverEnding Story (1984)
    It’s all been leading to this: Haitch’s first viewing of The NeverEnding Story. Will his take tear the community apart or lift everyone up to soar thru the sky? Fangoria Senior Editor Meredith Borders joins us from Germany (and details her scouting trip LAST WEEKEND) to the Bavarian studio where the movie was shot which included a ride on the REAL Falkor. Do not miss this. Chapters Introduction (00:00:00) Hatch News (00:10:26) The NeverEnding Story Roundtable (0:14:39) Your Letters (01:27:18) Notes and Links Check out the BRAND NEW Escape Hatch Merch Drop! Great swag and every order includes a free Cameo style shoutout from Haitch or Jason. Browse our collection now. Join the Escape Hatch Patreon! Support the show as a patron and receive exclusive bonus episodes, early access to episodes, join our LIVE recordings, and much more. Join the Escape Hatch Discord Server! Our server is live, and this is the place to hang out with Haitch, Jason, guest hosts, and other friends of the pod. It’s a spot to chat movies, books, games, whatever. Join us! https://discord.gg/R5ThKbTn7t Checkout TAPEDECK Podcasts! Escape Hatch is a member of TAPEDECK Podcasts. Check out our fellow podcasts! Escape Hatch Set List on Letterboxd: https://letterboxd.com/escapehatchpod/list/escape-hatch-set-list/ Let us know what you think of the show. Write us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at +1-415-534-5211‬. Rate and review the podcast to help others discover it wherever you listen to the pod.  Follow @escapehatchpod on Twitter and Instagram Music by Scott Fritz and Who’z The Boss Music Cover art by Ctcher Edited by Megan Hayward Produced by HaitchEscape Hatch is a TAPEDECK Podcasts Jawn, a production of Haitch Industries
    8/14/2023
    1:43:46
  • The Bourne Identity (2002)
    The co-host of The Filmcast aka The Slashfilmcast, Devindra Haradawar returns! Haitch officially honors Paul Reuben’s legacy. And we cover DA GAWD Tony Gilroy’s action masterpiece that changed the genre forever, Matt Damon’s The Bourne Identity! Chapters Introduction (00:00:00) Hatch News (00:09:44) The Bourne Identity Roundtable (00:10:30) Your Letters (01:18:51) Notes and Links Check out the BRAND NEW Escape Hatch Merch Drop! Our all new collection of swag is available now and every order includes a free Cameo style shoutout from Haitch or Jason. Browse our collection now. Join the Escape Hatch Discord Server! Hang out with Haitch, Jason, and other friends of the pod. Check out the invite here. Escape Hatch is a TAPEDECK Podcasts Jawn! Escape Hatch is a member of TAPEDECK Podcasts, alongside: 70mm (a podcast for film lovers), Bat & Spider (low rent horror and exploitation films), The Letterboxd Show (Official Podcast from Letterboxd), Cinenauts (exploring the Criterion Collection), Lost Light (Transformers, wrestling, and more), and Will Run For (obsessed with running). Check these pods out!. See the movies we’ve watched and are going to watch on Letterboxd Escape Hatch’s Breaking Dune News Twitter list Rate and review the podcast to help others discover it, and let us know what you think of the show at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at +1-415-534-5211. Follow @escapehatchpod on Twitter and Instagram. Music by Scott Fritz and Who’z the Boss Music. Cover art by ctcher. Edited by Megan Hayward of EditAudio. Produced by Haitch. Escape Hatch is a production of Haitch Industries.
    8/7/2023
    1:38:15
  • Flight of the Navigator (1986)
    Big ep! From The Ringer, we’re joined by the co-host of the House of R and Trial by Content podcasts Joanna Robinson, and her Trial by Content co-host Dave Gonzalez! We talk that 1986 sci-fi family classic, Flight of the Navigator! Chapters Introduction (00:00:00) Hatch News (00:12:25) Flight of the Navigator Roundtable (00:15:34) Your Letters (01:21:31) Notes and Links Check out the BRAND NEW Escape Hatch Merch Drop! Our all new collection of swag is available now and every order includes a free Cameo style shoutout from Haitch or Jason. Browse our collection now. Join the Escape Hatch Discord Server! Hang out with Haitch, Jason, and other friends of the pod. Check out the invite here. Escape Hatch is a TAPEDECK Podcasts Jawn! Escape Hatch is a member of TAPEDECK Podcasts, alongside: 70mm (a podcast for film lovers), Bat & Spider (low rent horror and exploitation films), The Letterboxd Show (Official Podcast from Letterboxd), Cinenauts (exploring the Criterion Collection), Lost Light (Transformers, wrestling, and more), and Will Run For (obsessed with running). Check these pods out!. See the movies we’ve watched and are going to watch on Letterboxd Escape Hatch’s Breaking Dune News Twitter list Rate and review the podcast to help others discover it, and let us know what you think of the show at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at +1-415-534-5211. Follow @escapehatchpod on Twitter and Instagram. Music by Scott Fritz and Who’z the Boss Music. Cover art by ctcher. Edited by Megan Hayward of EditAudio. Produced by Haitch. Escape Hatch is a production of Haitch Industries.
    7/31/2023
    1:41:04
  • The Princess Bride (1987)
    This week we say, ‘as you wish’ and make your dreams come true, with the triumphant return of the co-host of Sword & Laser, Veronica Belmont! We cover her (and a lot of our) favorite fairytale movie of all time, The Princess Bride. Plus an exciting announcement about the new Blade Runner 2037 RPG Haitch is running for our patrons in the discord! Chapters Introduction (00:00:00) Hatch News (00:10:13) The Princess Bride Roundtable (00:16:57) Your Letters (01:25:13) Notes and Links Check out the BRAND NEW Escape Hatch Merch Drop! Our all new collection of swag is available now and every order includes a free Cameo style shoutout from Haitch or Jason. Browse our collection now. Join the Escape Hatch Discord Server! Hang out with Haitch, Jason, and other friends of the pod. Check out the invite here. Escape Hatch is a TAPEDECK Podcasts Jawn! Escape Hatch is a member of TAPEDECK Podcasts, alongside: 70mm (a podcast for film lovers), Bat & Spider (low rent horror and exploitation films), The Letterboxd Show (Official Podcast from Letterboxd), Cinenauts (exploring the Criterion Collection), Lost Light (Transformers, wrestling, and more), and Will Run For (obsessed with running). Check these pods out!. See the movies we’ve watched and are going to watch on Letterboxd Escape Hatch’s Breaking Dune News Twitter list Rate and review the podcast to help others discover it, and let us know what you think of the show at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at +1-415-534-5211. Follow @escapehatchpod on Twitter and Instagram. Music by Scott Fritz and Who’z the Boss Music. Cover art by ctcher. Edited by Megan Hayward of EditAudio. Produced by Haitch. Escape Hatch is a production of Haitch Industries.
    7/24/2023
    1:42:55
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
    This episode of Escape Hatch is special. Not only do we tackle one of the greatest films of all time, we’re joined by two screenwriting experts: the showrunner of Max’s Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, Ryan Condal, and his co-host of their movie props podcast The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of, and writer of Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Veep, Dave Mandel! We revel in all the subtle script choices that make this film so powerful, learn a lot, and just have an amazing time revisiting it. Chapters Introduction (00:00:00) Hatch News (00:08:23) Ryan Condal & Dave Mandel Interview (00:12:11) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Roundtable Discussion (00:24:38) Your Letters (02:02:08) Notes and Links Check out the BRAND NEW Escape Hatch Merch Drop! Our all new collection of swag is available now and every order includes a free Cameo style shoutout from Haitch or Jason. Browse our collection now. Join the Escape Hatch Discord Server! Hang out with Haitch, Jason, and other friends of the pod. Check out the invite here. Escape Hatch is a TAPEDECK Podcasts Jawn! Escape Hatch is a member of TAPEDECK Podcasts, alongside: 70mm (a podcast for film lovers), Bat & Spider (low rent horror and exploitation films), The Letterboxd Show (Official Podcast from Letterboxd), Cinenauts (exploring the Criterion Collection), Lost Light (Transformers, wrestling, and more), and Will Run For (obsessed with running). Check these pods out!. See the movies we’ve watched and are going to watch on Letterboxd Escape Hatch’s Breaking Dune News Twitter list Rate and review the podcast to help others discover it, and let us know what you think of the show at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at +1-415-534-5211. Follow @escapehatchpod on Twitter and Instagram. Music by Scott Fritz and Who’z the Boss Music. Cover art by ctcher. Edited by Megan Hayward of EditAudio. Produced by Haitch. Escape Hatch is a production of Haitch Industries.
    7/17/2023
    2:16:01

About Escape Hatch (formerly Dune Pod)

Your portal into cinematic pocket universes, fostering community far from the digital chaos. Join co-hosts Haitch and Jason as we welcome special guests and talk about their favorite movies. We love the genre films that inspired the creation of this show, but we talk about all kinds of movies. Just look at our episodes, choose your favorite movie, and dive right in!
