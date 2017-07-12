Dukes of Hazards: The Emergency Management Podcast

Episode 28: Women in Emergency Management

The Dukes shut up (for once) and hand things over to their crack co-hosts, Drs. Nicolette Louissaint and Samantha Montano, to discuss the personal and professional journeys of women in Emergency Management. Joined by Sarah Miller and Susamma Seeley, we cover everything from first mentors to being the only woman in the room to why every single middle age white guy needs to explain things to you and check in about your hair. Really? Plus, it's a bigger problem: If emergency managers keep creating rooms without women, how will they make sure they serve all survivors? No worries: We have an Improvement Plan on the way, and mostly no F-bombs.