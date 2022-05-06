Duchess, the Jubilee Special

Episode Description:Welcome back to a very special episode of the Duchess podcast.The weekend of the 3rd of June has just passed and we enjoyed a wonderful weekend of platinum jubilee celebrations for our Queen Elizabeth II.So to celebrate Queen Elizabeth we have decided to have a special episode dedicated to her and the royal family.To start, we will have one of our favourite guests back on the podcast, Lady Derby of Knowsley Hall, who will share some of her own stories involving the royal family and her personal feelings on the incredible celebrations this weekend. We will then play some of our favourite clips from the podcast that have featured stories & anecdotes about the Queen & her family.So please join us for this very special Jubilee episode of the podcast - this is Duchess.Top Quotes:“What the Jubilee meant to me is just bringing everyone together. Nobody does pageantry better than the British. It didn’t matter what age you were, what nationality. Everyone celebrated the hear and the now.” - Lady Derby“It was very emotional saying thank you to someone who has dedicated her life to the service of her country. She has carried it so lightly. One never feels it’s a burden with her but a joy.” - Lady DerbyAbout the Guest and Stately Home:Lady Derby, born Caroline Emma Neville, grew up in the stately home Audley End of the historic House of Neville. She studied History and History of Art in London City University before working as Assistant Surveyor to the Queen’s Pictures. She met her husband Edward Stanley, 9th Earl of Derby, in 1994. The couple would marry and have three children.Knowsley Hall was built in the 1500s and has housed the Stanely’s for 500 years.The Stanley’s are one of the most illustrious families in British history, with famous knights, prime ministers, and politicians all hailing lineage. The Derby race was named after them, as is The Stanley Cup in hockey. Now visitors flock to Knowsley Hall all year round to enjoy its many works of art, events and safari park.About the Host:Emma Rutland, The Duchess of Rutland, did not always stride the halls of stately homes. Born Emma Watkins, the Duchess grew up the daughter of a Quaker farmer, in the Welsh marsh countryside. She trained as an opera singer in the Guildhall School of Music, and worked as a successful interior designer before meeting her future husband David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland, at a dinner party. Their marriage in 1992 would transform Emma Watkins into the 11th Duchess of Rutland, thrusting her into the world of aristocracy, and handing her the responsibility of one of the nation's great treasures: Belvoir Castle. While simultaneously running the day to day operations of the castle, and raising five children, The Duchess became fascinated with the history and importance of the other stately homes of the UK. Join The Duchess as she embarks on a wonderful journey through time, to learn more about the incredible homes that have defined Great Britain and, most importantly, meet the other extraordinary women who work tirelessly behind their doors to preserve their history and magic for future generations.Resources:https://knowsleyhallvenue.co.uk/https://www.belvoircastle.com/https://www.onefineplay.com/https://www.emmaduchessrutland.com/