Alice Kennard of Forde Abbey
Episode Description:In this episode, the Duchess meets Alice Kennard of Forde Abbey. Alice describes the fascinating monastic history of Forde Abbey, and why it was so important in its time. We also hear from Alice about the beauty of her award winning gardens, and we learn all about the famous Mortlake tapestry that used to hang in the Abbey.Top Quotes:"I feel there is a pressure to produce that clinical visitor experience the National Trust do, which I'm determined not to do. Here, they do see the family working bits, they do see our dogs coming out of the house, they do see people living in the grounds. I think its more welcoming!" - Alice Kennard"I always say it's a partnership with people running private heritage. It's a big welcoming handshake saying come in. Share our home. We're all doing our little bit to hand this over to another generation." - Emma Rutland About the Guest and Stately Home:Alice Kennard was born to Mark & Lisa Roper. Her parents were custodians of Forde Abbey for decades, and Alice is the fourth generation of Ropers to live at Forde. Alice studied Land Management at Cirencester, where she met her husband Julian in 1997. The couple married and moved into the Home Farm on the Forde Abbey estate. Forde Abbey is a Grade I listed building within 1,600 acres of land. The house is set on the banks of the River Axe, close to where the borders of Devon, Somerset and Dorset intersect. Founded in the twelfth century, Forde Abbey was a monastery for four hundred years, during which time it became one of the richest and most learned institutions in England. After the dissolution of the larger monasteries in 1539, the Abbey was handed over over to the Crown. In 1649, Forde was purchased by Edmund Prideaux, Member of Parliament for Lyme Regis. He was largely responsible for transforming Forde Abbey from a Monastic residence to a private home. The Mortlake Tapestries used to hang on the walls in The Saloon, now in the V&A, and replaced by copies at Forde. Forde Abbey has also been featured in 2015's Far From the Maddening Crowd, 1995's Restoration and 2002's BBC adaptation of Daniel Deronda.About the Host:Emma, Duchess of Rutland, grew up far away from the world of the aristocracy. Born Emma Watkins, the Duchess grew up the daughter of a Quaker farmer, in the Welsh countryside. She trained as an opera singer in the Guildhall School of Music, and worked as a successful interior designer before meeting her future husband David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland, at a dinner party. Their marriage in 1992 thrust Emma into a new world, which included the responsibility of preserving one of the nation's greatest stately homes: Belvoir Castle. While simultaneously running the day to day operations of the castle, and raising five children, the Duchess became fascinated with the history and importance of the other stately homes of the UK. Join Emma as she embarks on a wonderful journey through time, to learn more about the incredible homes that have defined Great Britain and, most importantly, meet the other extraordinary women who work tirelessly in the background, to preserve their homes history and magic for future generations.