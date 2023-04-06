Mind-bending conversations about existence, awareness, reality itself, and the possibility of mastering flow state. We look beyond psychology, philosophy, spiri... More
Dualistic Unity Raw | Episode 70 (June 6th, 2023)
An unedited copy of the Dualistic Unity Livestream from June 6, 2023.
Yes, this was technically supposed to be a roundtable episode but we forgot about that when we were recording it.
6/7/2023
1:48:49
S.5 Ep.5: Q’s
Episode 5 is inspired by the Questions of our audience and community members. An exercise in exploration, join us as we see we discuss the nature of ambition, the source of insight, the changing discussion in science regarding awareness, the origin of Dualistic Unity and everything, the subjective experience of Salvinorin A, the benefits and consequences of habit and routine, the impact of need in social situations, the reality of mastery, a fun movie idea, the reason for our collective avoidance of "god", and more.
6/6/2023
2:08:31
Dualistic Unity Raw | Episode 69 (June 5th, 2023)
An unedited copy of the Dualistic Unity Livestream from June 5, 2023.
6/6/2023
1:15:57
Dualistic Unity Raw | Episode 68 (June 4th, 2023)
An unedited copy of the Dualistic Unity Livestream from June 4, 2023.
6/5/2023
1:17:33
Community Topics #38 - The Influences of Music on Humanity | Dualistic Unity
The thirty-eighth episode of our Community series, join us as we specifically explore a topic that was requested and voted on by the incredible members of our Discord and Patreon page: The influences of music on humanity.
Note: Familiarity with Season 1 is highly recommended.
Mind-bending conversations about existence, awareness, reality itself, and the possibility of mastering flow state. We look beyond psychology, philosophy, spirituality, religion, and even modern science to the questions we all ask and the answers we could never expect. More than just self-improvement or self-help, join us as we regularly explore the freedom of uncertainty, the genuine recognition of unity, the experience of duality, and the limitless potential that lies within the simple insight that you are never what you think you are. It's life changing.
It is recommended that first time listeners start with Episode 1 as many of the concepts discussed throughout the following seasons are introduced and explained therein. (Fans of non-Duality or ”nondualism” will benefit especially)