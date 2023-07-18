Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
独树不成林

独树不成林

Podcast 独树不成林
Podcast 独树不成林

独树不成林

仲树
你好，我是仲树，我目前的主要身份是一位政治哲学博士候选人，《独树不成林》是一档以我本人人生经历出发谈论文学、哲学、爱情、政治理论、人文主义精神的个人播客。每期30分钟，双周一更。
Arts
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 1-我的政治启蒙：参加秘鲁总统宣誓典礼和亲身经历他的被弹劾、倒台和软禁
    我的政治启蒙：参加秘鲁总统宣誓典礼和亲身经历他的被弹劾、倒台和软禁
    7/18/2023
    38:01
  • 0-博客介绍
    说说为什么做播客吧！
    7/18/2023
    7:28

About 独树不成林

你好，我是仲树，我目前的主要身份是一位政治哲学博士候选人，《独树不成林》是一档以我本人人生经历出发谈论文学、哲学、爱情、政治理论、人文主义精神的个人播客。每期30分钟，双周一更。
