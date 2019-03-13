Driving Participation Podcast: What Is Working in Marketing & Fundraising | Nonprofits | Schools | Associations

DP 196: One Creative Campaign, Hundreds of Hyper-Local Storytelling Opportunities

Jeremiah Lane knows the power of putting a face to the name of an organization. After attending a conference, he came back to the Children's Hospital Foundation, where he serves as Communications Director, with an idea that changed how the organization approached its storytelling. With one campaign that directly involves the families they serve, the Foundation has been able to tap into the emotional side of the work they do and share those stories with their audience in ways that resonate, especially because they may be stories about kids from their hometown. Jeremiah shares how to use personal stories to create connections with donors, the link between development and communications, and more.