Bringing you fresh perspectives beyond commercial real estate from the popular Walker Webcast series. Walker & Dunlop CEO Willy Walker taps into a diverse netwo... More
Gregory B. Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation
On a special in-person episode of the Walker Webcast, Willy sat down with Greg Maffei, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Media. He is also the Chairman of Live Nation Entertainment, Sirius XM, and Trip Advisor – and we’ve barely scratched the surface.
The pair discussed the building blocks of his remarkable career, what attracted him to the Formula 1 franchise and its direction for the future, the evolution of the video and music streaming industries, the impact of AI on Liberty Media’s businesses, and so much more.
6/22/2023
57:54
Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod), Baseball Legend, Businessman, & Philanthropist
On a special episode of the Walker Webcast, Willy sat down with legendary athlete, businessman, and philanthropist, Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) – and they covered all the bases.
The pair discussed Alex’s remarkable baseball career, performing under pressure, how he balances his business ventures and managing the Minnesota Timberwolves, his multifamily real estate endeavors, and so much more.
6/8/2023
50:16
Steve Case, Chairman and CEO of Revolution; Cofounder and Former CEO of America Online
Our latest webcast guest is leveling the entrepreneurial playing field one city at a time. Steve Case, best known for founding AOL in 1985, currently serves as Chairman & CEO of Revolution LLC, an investment firm backing startups of all stages of growth across the country.
He joined Willy to discuss the importance of promoting innovation outside of major startup hubs, post-pandemic implications for entrepreneurship, his best-selling book The Rise of the Rest, pros and cons of AI, and so much more.
5/25/2023
58:21
State of CRE with Kris Mikkelsen, EVP of Investment Sales, Aaron Appel, SMD of Capital Markets, and Ivy Zelman, EVP of Research & Securities
On the latest Walker Webcast, we were once again joined by the Walker & Dunlop experts for a 360 view of the CRE markets. Kris Mikkelsen, Executive Vice President of Investment Sales, Aaron Appel, Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets, and Ivy Zelman, Executive Vice President of Research and Securities, covered today’s most pressing topics.
You won’t want to miss this deep dive into the state of CRE.
5/11/2023
51:56
Dave Phillips, Golf Instructor and Co-Founder of the Titleist Performance Institute
On the latest Walker Webcast, Willy was joined by Dave Phillips, PGA coach to elite athletes including Masters Champions Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson. He is ranked as one of the top golf instructors in the country – so what is his secret to training some of the best athletes in the game?
He and Willy discussed the 2023 Masters Tournament, successful coaching strategies, his experience co-founding Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), the importance of longevity and wellness, and much more.
