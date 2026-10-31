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Your Next: A Guide to Finding Fulfillment After Your Exit Hosted by Jerome Myers
Jerome Myers - Advisor to exiting founders
Latest episode
411 episodes
- You know how to run your business. But do you know how to sell it?
Mark Dorman, President and Managing Director of Succession Plus US, joins Jerome Myers on Your N.E.X.T. to discuss what founders need to know before selling a business and what often surprises them after the sale.
Drawing on more than 100 exits completed by his team, Mark explains why business owners need the right exit-planning advisors, how to coordinate financial and legal expertise, and why even highly successful founders can struggle to relinquish control.
He also shares a personal lesson from his own business exits: financial success doesn’t automatically replace the challenge, relationships, and purpose that came from building a company.
In this conversation:• How to prepare your business for sale• Choosing the right business exit advisor• Why financial planning and exit planning aren’t the same• Founder identity and the emotional side of selling• Finding purpose after a business exit
Are you selling your business to get away from something, or moving toward a future you’ve deliberately chosen?
Mark: https://succession.plus/us/Exit to Excellence: https://exittoexcellence.com/#BusinessExit #ExitPlanning #BusinessSuccession
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Why Founders Recreate the Life They Just Left | Willow McIntosh on Identity After Exit09/27/2026 | 59 mins.Willow McIntosh left the real estate business in 2012 and entered the uncertainty many founders expect the exit itself to solve.
What should I do now?
His first answer was to build again.
He created another business in the same industry, only to discover that a new company could reproduce many of the same deeper questions. The work had changed, but the search for identity and purpose had not.
That experience became the beginning of a 14-year investigation into what remains true about a person when the familiar role disappears. After more than 12,000 hours of direct client practice, Willow began identifying four recurring foundations that can help people reconnect with purpose: fascination, natural gifts, the challenges and training embedded in their life journey, and the underlying “why” that makes contribution meaningful.
In this episode of Your NEXT, Willow joins Jerome Myers to explore why exited founders can be especially vulnerable to rebuilding too quickly.
The new investment, board seat, company, or project may feel productive. It may even be successful. But activity can also become a way to avoid the harder work of discovering who you are without the identity that achievement created.
Willow and Jerome examine the difference between a role and an identity, why the clues to purpose often predate the business, and what becomes possible when a founder stops trying to invent the next chapter from scratch.
The central question is not simply:
What should I do next?
It may be:
What has always been true about me?
For founders who have already proven they can build, achieve, and create value, that shift changes the assignment. The next chapter is no longer about proving capability.
It is about deciding where that capability belongs now.
Learn more about Willow McIntosh:https://willowmcintosh.com
Take the Exit Readiness Assessment:https://www.exittoexcellence.com/era
Learn more about Jerome Myers:https://www.exittoexcellence.com
Thank you,Jerome
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The Next Step Will Reveal Itself | Wayne Bell on Exit Readiness, Identity and Freedom09/13/2026 | 47 mins.Wayne Bell’s first exit happened when he was 13.It was not the sale of a company. It was the night he was forced fromchildhood into responsibility, an identity transition that shaped thegrit, urgency and relentless drive he carried into business.Decades later, after serving as a founder, investor and CEO nine timesand helping scale and sell multiple companies, Wayne learned thatevery exit contains the same two movements: a transaction and atransition.The transaction may create liquidity.The transition asks who you are when the company no longer needs you.In this episode of Your NEXT, Wayne joins Jerome Myers to examine whyexit readiness must begin with the founder. Wayne explains his beliefthat every company should remain perpetually exit ready, whether theeventual path is a sale, ESOP, family transfer, employee purchase orcontinued ownership. A company that is always ready to transfer isusually a stronger company to keep.But business readiness is only one layer.After leaving a company he had helped build for 14 years, Wayneexperienced the silence that many exited founders never anticipate.The colleagues who had filled his days moved onto the new owner’sagenda. The urgent decisions disappeared. The phone stopped ringing.Freedom arrived as unstructured time, and Wayne filled the void withanother company, board seats and work he did not actually want.His financial outcome was successful.His identity transition was not yet complete.Wayne and Jerome explore how founders can prepare differently. Theydiscuss required and preferred deal outcomes, assembling an innercircle of advisors, creating a personal creed and defining freedombefore money and time make the question unavoidable.Wayne also shares the lesson he carried home from tracking lions onfoot in Africa: you cannot see the entire path from where you stand.You take the next step carefully, observe what it reveals and remainwilling to change direction.A long term vision still matters. But analysis cannot replace movement.The conversation ultimately moves beyond selling a company. A healthscare forced Wayne to confront how often he had postponed life untilafter the next achievement, the next number or the next liquidityevent.Time became real.And freedom became the ability to choose intentionally what to do, whoto do it with and when to do it.Learn more about Wayne Bell and STS Capital Partners:https://stscapital.comContact Wayne:wbell@stscapital.comTake the Exit Readiness Assessment:https://www.exittoexcellence.com/eraLearn more about Jerome Myers:https://www.exittoexcellence.comThank you,Jerome
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- Peter Goldstein had what many founders would consider an enviable first exit.He started a specialty food distribution company at 24, builtrecurring revenue, strong margins and a respected customer base, andattracted three potential buyers by age 30.But he had never learned how to exit a business.In this episode of Your NEXT, Peter joins Jerome Myers to explain whybuilding a valuable company is not the same as building an exitableone. His first transaction included a two year earnout and a buyerwhose culture did not fit. The number looked good at closing, but thetransition revealed what the headline price had hidden.Peter and Jerome explore founder dependency, transferable enterprisevalue and the personal cost of making yourself indispensable. Theyalso examine reciprocal reliance: the business depends on the founderto solve every problem, while the founder depends on the business foridentity, purpose and importance.Peter shares how seeing a competitor’s product in a customer’s kitchenchanged his relationship with the company, why burnout pushed himtoward a sale and what happened when he left without a clear pictureof what came next.After four decades of entrepreneurship and several exits, Peter nowapproaches ownership differently. He does not simply build a companyto sell.He builds a company someone else would want to own.The episode also challenges founders to create more than one pathforward. A sale, recapitalization, ESOP, partnership, internaltransfer or partial exit can all be viable, but those choices must bebuilt before they are needed.As Peter puts it, his exits were not his only possible options.They were the only options he had created.Learn more about Peter:https://petergoldstein.coTake the Exit Readiness Assessment:https://www.exittoexcellence.com/eraLearn more about Jerome Myers:https://www.exittoexcellence.comThank you,Jerome
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Why Founders Sabotage Their Own Exit | Juan Ignacio on Timing, Runway and What Comes Next08/27/2026 | 34 mins.A founder can be burned out enough to want an exit and still not beready to let the business go.Juan Ignacio knows that tension from both sides. He built a B2B SaaSlending platform from Madrid, raised tens of millions in venturecapital along with a $100 million debt facility, and exited four yearsafter launching. The deal created relief, but it also exposed aquestion the transition could only postpone: What do I do with my lifenow?In this episode of Your NEXT, Juan joins Jerome Myers to unpack whathis own near distressed exit taught him about preparation, runway, andthe danger of waiting until the company needs a transaction. He alsoexplains how that experience led him to found L40, a sell side M&Aadvisory firm focused largely on B2B SaaS companies.Together, Jerome and Juan explore why founders sometimes sabotage thetransactions they say they want, how valuation expectations and markettiming affect the likelihood of a sale, and why “I just need themoney” may be a signal to examine the real problem before hiring anadvisor.Juan also explains the Rule of 40, what makes an advisor a genuinefit, and why a healthy company is not automatically a desirableacquisition target.The hardest part of an exit is not always finding a buyer.Sometimes it is helping the founder become willing to leave.Learn more about Juan and L40:https://www.l40.comTake the Exit Readiness Assessment:https://www.exittoexcellence.com/eraLearn more about Jerome Myers:https://www.exittoexcellence.comThank you,Jerome
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About Your Next: A Guide to Finding Fulfillment After Your Exit Hosted by Jerome Myers
Are you a business owner, entrepreneur, or executive who's navigated a successful exit and now finds yourself wondering, “What’s next?” Hosted by Jerome Myers, Your NEXT is the ultimate podcast for those seeking not only financial success but deeper post-exit fulfillment, legacy-building, and a purpose-driven life after stepping away from their business. Each episode unpacks the emotional and psychological journey of life after a business exit, addressing the Founder’s Exit Paradox—the often-overlooked challenges that come with leaving behind the company you’ve built. From grappling with identity loss, self-doubt, and relationship impact to discovering how to turn wealth into a meaningful legacy, Your NEXT provides a blueprint for thriving beyond financial success. Through expert interviews, real-life stories, and actionable strategies, Jerome Myers dives into key topics such as entrepreneur transition, life after business, wealth with meaning, and building a legacy beyond profit. Whether you’re looking to rediscover your purpose, manage uncertainty in the next phase, or simply understand your new identity after exit, Your NEXT is your trusted guide to crafting a fulfilling and impactful next chapter. Join us every week to learn how you can: Reclaim your entrepreneurial purpose and reignite your passions Redefine your identity and self-worth beyond business success Transform financial wealth into lasting impact Navigate personal transitions and enhance relationship dynamics Build a purposeful legacy that resonates far beyond your exit If you’re ready to turn the page and start your next great adventure with confidence and clarity, tune in to Your NEXT: A Guide to Finding Fulfillment After Your Exit. Because fulfillment isn’t the end goal—it’s the journey.Podcast website
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