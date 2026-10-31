Your Next: A Guide to Finding Fulfillment After Your Exit Hosted by Jerome Myers

Willow McIntosh left the real estate business in 2012 and entered the uncertainty many founders expect the exit itself to solve.



What should I do now?



His first answer was to build again.



He created another business in the same industry, only to discover that a new company could reproduce many of the same deeper questions. The work had changed, but the search for identity and purpose had not.



That experience became the beginning of a 14-year investigation into what remains true about a person when the familiar role disappears. After more than 12,000 hours of direct client practice, Willow began identifying four recurring foundations that can help people reconnect with purpose: fascination, natural gifts, the challenges and training embedded in their life journey, and the underlying “why” that makes contribution meaningful.



In this episode of Your NEXT, Willow joins Jerome Myers to explore why exited founders can be especially vulnerable to rebuilding too quickly.



The new investment, board seat, company, or project may feel productive. It may even be successful. But activity can also become a way to avoid the harder work of discovering who you are without the identity that achievement created.



Willow and Jerome examine the difference between a role and an identity, why the clues to purpose often predate the business, and what becomes possible when a founder stops trying to invent the next chapter from scratch.



The central question is not simply:



What should I do next?



It may be:



What has always been true about me?



For founders who have already proven they can build, achieve, and create value, that shift changes the assignment. The next chapter is no longer about proving capability.



It is about deciding where that capability belongs now.



Learn more about Willow McIntosh:https://willowmcintosh.com



Take the Exit Readiness Assessment:https://www.exittoexcellence.com/era



Learn more about Jerome Myers:https://www.exittoexcellence.com



Thank you,Jerome

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