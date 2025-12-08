Mayor Walker is joined by Michael Ambre, Executive Director of The Point, to discuss Phase I development and beyond at the former prison site. Learn about the progress being made at The Point, what can be expected as this phase nears completion, Draper's role in The Point's future, and more in the final episode of 2025.Originally published December 8, 2025
33:09
Roads and Transportation
Mayor Walker is joined by Public Works Director Scott Cooley to discuss everything having to do with Draper City's roads. Learn about potholes, widening roads and adding sidewalks, and much more in this deep-dive into all the work that goes into building and maintaining our city roads.Originally published November 17, 2025
30:19
How Do We Keep Draper Schools Safe?
Draper City Talk is back with a new season! In this episode, Mayor Walker sits down with Draper Police and School Resource Officer Adam Neff, and Canyon School District's Public Engagement Coordinator Susan Edwards to discuss how all of us can help keep schools safe.
41:23
41:23
2025 - 2026 Budget
Mayor Walker is joined by Finance Director John Vuyk to discuss the budgetary process for Draper City. They discuss the needs and challenges of city budgeting, as well as keeping taxes low while maintaining essential city services.Originally published June 23, 2025