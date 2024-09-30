Feed Swap: Absolutely No Adventures

Please check out the pilot episode of "Absolutely No Adventures", a fantasy podcast about fantasy (un)adventure! Created by Destiny Howell, Absolutely No Adventures follows Sig, a chosen one that's chosen not to answer the call to adventure. Against all odds, he repels the Joseph Campbells at his door, while managing the Signature Eats Bakery. If you want to find out more about their show, find them at https://noadventurespod.com/ or wherever you get your podcasts. "Absolutely No Adventures is a fantasy (un)adventure story that follows Sig, the owner of Signature Eats bakery, as he aggressively avoids becoming embroiled in any daring quests or chosen one shenanigans even though the universe really seems to want him to do just that. This is a story about cutting Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey off at the knees to chill with friends and staying far, far away from the slightest whiff of adventure. And also baking. This is also a story about baking." We'll be back soon with more Dragon's Rest!