Dragon’s Rest

Drunk Jester Media
  • Feed Swap: Absolutely No Adventures
    Please check out the pilot episode of "Absolutely No Adventures", a fantasy podcast about fantasy (un)adventure! Created by Destiny Howell, Absolutely No Adventures follows Sig, a chosen one that's chosen not to answer the call to adventure. Against all odds, he repels the Joseph Campbells at his door, while managing the Signature Eats Bakery. If you want to find out more about their show, find them at https://noadventurespod.com/ or wherever you get your podcasts. "Absolutely No Adventures is a fantasy (un)adventure story that follows Sig, the owner of Signature Eats bakery, as he aggressively avoids becoming embroiled in any daring quests or chosen one shenanigans even though the universe really seems to want him to do just that. This is a story about cutting Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey off at the knees to chill with friends and staying far, far away from the slightest whiff of adventure. And also baking. This is also a story about baking." We'll be back soon with more Dragon's Rest!
    --------  
    16:53
  • Season 1: Cast Q&A
    Hurrah hurrah! A special treat for thee! With season one all concluded, enjoy this Q&A episode with questions from fans such as yourself. Hosted by Lana Meyer, join series creator Darcy Thompson, and the talented lead cast of the show to hear them wax about Dragon's Rest. Featuring: Lana Meyer Darcy Thompson Caroline Portante Anthony Abdo Olivia Bernábe Matthew Maiolo and Richard Thompson   Composer - Tan Onwimon Oboe - Sonia Matheus Whistle & Uilleann Pipes - Tan Onwimon Podcast Art - Jack Homer For More Information: https://www.dragonsrestshow.com/ Follow Us @dragonsrestshow Help us out by leaving this humble tavern a review!
    --------  
    1:02:30
  • Episode 8: When The Knight Is Black
    The season finale! With the Harvest Ceremonies finally here, Billy is raring to take part, but has to convince Shax he's ready. Meanwhile, Gilroy and Nolan go on a tasting tour, while Magnus deals with a sneaky underage drinker. Writer/Director - Darcy Thompson Billy Barlow - Darcy Thompson Shax - Caroline Portante Gilroy - Anthony Abdo Nolan - Olivia Bernábe Magnus - Matthew Maiolo Narrator - Richard Thompson Charline/Tournament Official - Gabrielle Schlein The Black Knight - Matthew Donovan Di Loreto Pipsy - Isabelle Seaman Mysterious Woman - Tara Bruno Various Other Voices - Duncan Richards, Andrew DeNatale, Alex Carrol, and Carson Marie Earnest Composer - Tan Onwimon Post Sound Services - Peepaw's Basement Films Sound Design & Mix - Michael Spencer Foley - Daniel Smyth-Temple Co-Director - Duncan Richards Oboe - Sonia Matheus Whistle & Uilleann Pipes - Tan Onwimon Nolan's Lute - David Chorowski Podcast Art - Jack Homer For More Information: https://www.dragonsrestshow.com/ Follow Us @dragonsrestshow Help us out by leaving this humble tavern a review!
    --------  
    33:48
  • Episode 7: All Is Fair In Love And Bar
    Billy endeavors to find true love for Shax, Magnus and Nolan write a love letter together, while Gilroy helps another drunk with his love life. Writer/Director - Darcy Thompson Billy Barlow - Darcy Thompson Shax - Caroline Portante Gilroy - Anthony Abdo Nolan - Olivia Bernábe Magnus - Matthew Maiolo Narrator - Richard Thompson Willow - Hannah Weaver Brunhilde - Gabrielle Schlein Ada - Georgia Kate Cohen Sam - Max Savo Diana - Taylor Harris-Butler Felicity - Juliet Wolfe Various Other Voices - Tiana Miller-Leonard, Nikkie Culbreth, Carson Marie Earnest, Madeline Fink, Aura Myers, and Annie Bond Composer - Tan Onwimon Post Sound Services - Peepaw's Basement Films Sound Design & Mix - Michael Spencer Foley - Daniel Smyth-Temple Co-Director - Duncan Richards Oboe - Sonia Matheus Whistle & Uilleann Pipes - Tan Onwimon Nolan's Lute - David Chorowski Podcast Art - Jack Homer For More Information: https://www.dragonsrestshow.com/ Follow Us @dragonsrestshow Help us out by leaving this humble tavern a review!
    --------  
    26:26
  • Episode 6: The Mystery Stick
    When a steampunk inventor leaves a suspicious device behind at the bar, Nolan relishes in the attention it brings her, while Gilroy's insecurities boil over. Writer/Director - Darcy Thompson Billy Barlow - Darcy Thompson Shax - Caroline Portante Gilroy - Anthony Abdo Nolan - Olivia Bernábe Magnus - Matthew Maiolo Narrator - Richard Thompson Bazel Reynard Airsworth III - Alex Carrol Various Other Voices - Duncan Richards, Taylor Harris-Butler, and Daniel Smyth-Temple Composer - Tan Onwimon Post Sound Services - Peepaw's Basement Films Sound Design & Mix - Michael Spencer Foley - Daniel Smyth-Temple Co-Director - Duncan Richards Oboe - Sonia Matheus Whistle & Uilleann Pipes - Tan Onwimon Nolan's Lute - David Chorowski Podcast Art - Jack Homer For More Information: https://www.dragonsrestshow.com/ Follow Us @dragonsrestshow Help us out by leaving this humble tavern a review!
    --------  
    23:38

About Dragon’s Rest

Dragon’s Rest is a fiction podcast about the adventure behind the adventure. Set in the proverbial tavern where all great journeys get their start, the show flourishes as a half-hour comedic romp through the sword & sorcery genre. Each episode satirizes and homages fantasy tropes with our cast of lovable misfits.
