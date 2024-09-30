Please check out the pilot episode of "Absolutely No Adventures", a fantasy podcast about fantasy (un)adventure! Created by Destiny Howell, Absolutely No Adventures follows Sig, a chosen one that's chosen not to answer the call to adventure. Against all odds, he repels the Joseph Campbells at his door, while managing the Signature Eats Bakery. If you want to find out more about their show, find them at https://noadventurespod.com/ or wherever you get your podcasts.
"Absolutely No Adventures is a fantasy (un)adventure story that follows Sig, the owner of Signature Eats bakery, as he aggressively avoids becoming embroiled in any daring quests or chosen one shenanigans even though the universe really seems to want him to do just that. This is a story about cutting Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey off at the knees to chill with friends and staying far, far away from the slightest whiff of adventure. And also baking. This is also a story about baking."
We'll be back soon with more Dragon's Rest!
Season 1: Cast Q&A
Hurrah hurrah! A special treat for thee! With season one all concluded, enjoy this Q&A episode with questions from fans such as yourself. Hosted by Lana Meyer, join series creator Darcy Thompson, and the talented lead cast of the show to hear them wax about Dragon's Rest.
Featuring:
Lana Meyer
Darcy Thompson
Caroline Portante
Anthony Abdo
Olivia Bernábe
Matthew Maiolo
and
Richard Thompson
Composer - Tan Onwimon
Oboe - Sonia Matheus
Whistle & Uilleann Pipes - Tan Onwimon
Podcast Art - Jack Homer
For More Information: https://www.dragonsrestshow.com/
Follow Us @dragonsrestshow
Help us out by leaving this humble tavern a review!
Episode 8: When The Knight Is Black
The season finale! With the Harvest Ceremonies finally here, Billy is raring to take part, but has to convince Shax he's ready. Meanwhile, Gilroy and Nolan go on a tasting tour, while Magnus deals with a sneaky underage drinker.
Writer/Director - Darcy Thompson
Billy Barlow - Darcy Thompson
Shax - Caroline Portante
Gilroy - Anthony Abdo
Nolan - Olivia Bernábe
Magnus - Matthew Maiolo
Narrator - Richard Thompson
Charline/Tournament Official - Gabrielle Schlein
The Black Knight - Matthew Donovan Di Loreto
Pipsy - Isabelle Seaman
Mysterious Woman - Tara Bruno
Various Other Voices - Duncan Richards, Andrew DeNatale, Alex Carrol, and Carson Marie Earnest
Episode 7: All Is Fair In Love And Bar
Billy endeavors to find true love for Shax, Magnus and Nolan write a love letter together, while Gilroy helps another drunk with his love life.
Writer/Director - Darcy Thompson
Billy Barlow - Darcy Thompson
Shax - Caroline Portante
Gilroy - Anthony Abdo
Nolan - Olivia Bernábe
Magnus - Matthew Maiolo
Narrator - Richard Thompson
Willow - Hannah Weaver
Brunhilde - Gabrielle Schlein
Ada - Georgia Kate Cohen
Sam - Max Savo
Diana - Taylor Harris-Butler
Felicity - Juliet Wolfe
Various Other Voices - Tiana Miller-Leonard, Nikkie Culbreth, Carson Marie Earnest, Madeline Fink, Aura Myers, and Annie Bond
Episode 6: The Mystery Stick
When a steampunk inventor leaves a suspicious device behind at the bar, Nolan relishes in the attention it brings her, while Gilroy's insecurities boil over.
Writer/Director - Darcy Thompson
Billy Barlow - Darcy Thompson
Shax - Caroline Portante
Gilroy - Anthony Abdo
Nolan - Olivia Bernábe
Magnus - Matthew Maiolo
Narrator - Richard Thompson
Bazel Reynard Airsworth III - Alex Carrol
Various Other Voices - Duncan Richards, Taylor Harris-Butler, and Daniel Smyth-Temple
Dragon’s Rest is a fiction podcast about the adventure behind the adventure. Set in the proverbial tavern where all great journeys get their start, the show flourishes as a half-hour comedic romp through the sword & sorcery genre. Each episode satirizes and homages fantasy tropes with our cast of lovable misfits.