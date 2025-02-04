Powered by RND
DRAGONS DADDIES DEEP SPACE

Podcast DRAGONS DADDIES DEEP SPACE
Jacob Bodager and William Heus
Two gay best friends on a journey to uncover the best in fantasy and sci-fi literature. Monthly read-alongs, standalone interludes with guests, this podcast tru...
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Mistborn Part 1: Skaamazing
    A little lore goes a long way when Jacob and William reveal some of their tragicomic backstory and shared herstory. And then in MISTBORN PROLOGUE and PART 1, William spills the tea on all things Brandon Sanderson, Jacob gets his Cosmere v-card swiped, Kelsier does hot guy shit, and Vin trauma dumps all over the place.
    --------  
    1:07:18
  • PROLOGUE: The Bois Who Lived
    Hosts William and Jacob depart on an epic quest to read, discuss, and ROFL through the best in fantasy and science fiction books. Tune in February 4th as they dive into the prologue and Part 1 of Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson.
    --------  
    1:42

About DRAGONS DADDIES DEEP SPACE

Two gay best friends on a journey to uncover the best in fantasy and sci-fi literature. Monthly read-alongs, standalone interludes with guests, this podcast truly has it all.
