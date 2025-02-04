Mistborn Part 1: Skaamazing

A little lore goes a long way when Jacob and William reveal some of their tragicomic backstory and shared herstory. And then in MISTBORN PROLOGUE and PART 1, William spills the tea on all things Brandon Sanderson, Jacob gets his Cosmere v-card swiped, Kelsier does hot guy shit, and Vin trauma dumps all over the place.