A little lore goes a long way when Jacob and William reveal some of their tragicomic backstory and shared herstory. And then in MISTBORN PROLOGUE and PART 1, William spills the tea on all things Brandon Sanderson, Jacob gets his Cosmere v-card swiped, Kelsier does hot guy shit, and Vin trauma dumps all over the place.
--------
1:07:18
PROLOGUE: The Bois Who Lived
Hosts William and Jacob depart on an epic quest to read, discuss, and ROFL through the best in fantasy and science fiction books.
Tune in February 4th as they dive into the prologue and Part 1 of Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson.