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Drafting the Past

Kate Carpenter
ArtsBooks
Drafting the Past
Latest episode

109 episodes

  • Drafting the Past

    Episode 106: Dolly Jørgensen Always Has Another Project Up Her Sleeve

    06/30/2026 | 51 mins.
    Dr. Dolly Jørgensen is professor of history at the University of Stavanger in Norway. As you'll hear in this episode, Dolly is one very busy historian. She is the author of three books, including her newest, Ghosts Behind Glass: Encountering Extinction in Museums. She has also co-edited five books and written a truly impressive number of academic articles. She recently ended a term as the editor of the journal Environmental Humanities, and she co-directs the Greenhouse Center for Environmental Humanities, which is most known for its excellent series of online book talks.

    As an environmental historian, I have been impressed not only by Dr. Dolly Jørgensen's work for years, but also by her warm and friendly presence at conferences and online. I was delighted when she said yes to coming on the show and talking with me about her writing process.

    I was eager to hear from Dolly about how she juggles her projects, what draws her to a topic, and how working at a university in Scandinavia changes her approach to scholarship.
    Sign up for the Drafting the Past newsletter for updates on the show and more.

    Note: Links to bookshop.org are affiliate links. When you purchase books through these links, you support not only authors and indie bookstores but the podcast itself.

    Mentioned in this episode:

    Dolly Jørgensen, Ghosts Behind Glass: Encountering Extinction in Museums
    Dolly Jørgensen, The Medieval Pig
    Dolly Jørgensen, Recovering Lost Species in the Modern Age: Histories of Longing and Belonging
    Dolly Jørgensen's website
    Greenhouse Center for Environmental Humanities Book Talks Series
    Dolly Jørgensen on Bluesky
    Finn Arne Jørgensen
    Bathsheba Demuth, Floating Coast: An Environmental History of the Bering Strait(and check out my Episode 3 interview with Bathsheba Demuth)
  • Drafting the Past

    Episode 105: Charles O'Malley and Scott Stern Collaborate On A Book and A Life

    06/23/2026 | 51 mins.
    Sign up for the Drafting the Past newsletter for updates on the show and more. 
    In this episode, Kate welcomes Scott W. Stern and Dr. Charles O'Malley to the show.
    Scott is a writer and lawyer who is the author of two previous books of narrative nonfiction and has written for many media outlets and scholarly journals. Charlie is a dramaturg and writer who has worked at theaters across the country.
    Together, they teamed up to write a new book titled Shakespeare's Margaret: The Dramatic Life of a Warrior Queen. In it, they explore Shakespeare's character Margaret, a woman loosely based on a historical figure who is the only Shakespearean character, male or female, whose entire life appears on stage. They introduce readers to her historical model, her creation by Shakespeare, and her evolution across centuries of performances to show how the character of Margaret illuminates the world in which she is created and brought to life. As they put it, her story "shows how Shakespeare's plays have always been living collaborations among actors, directors, writers, critics, and history itself." It seems only fitting that the book itself was a close collaboration. Scott and Charlie are co-writers, but they also began working on the book together shortly after they got married. By the time they were in the final editing stages, their twin sons had been born. We talked about how they navigated intertwined domestic and writing lives, as well as the challenges of bringing different voices and backgrounds together on the page.
    Note: Links to bookshop.org are affiliate links. When you purchase books through these links, you support not only authors and indie bookstores but the podcast itself.
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Charles O'Malley and Scott Stern, Shakespeare's Margaret: The Dramatic Life of a Warrior Queen
    Scott Stern, The Trials of Nina McCall: Sex, Surveillance, and the Decades-Long Government Plan to Imprison 'Promiscuous' Women
    Scott Stern, There is a Deep Brooding in Arkansas: The Rape Trials That Sustained Jim Crow, and the People Who Fought It, from Thurgood Marshall to Maya Angelou
    Charles O'Malley, Toward a Just Pedagogy of Performance
    Scott and Charlie's LitHub piece on writing together: "What Co-Writing a Book on Shakespeare Taught Us About Marriage and Parenthood"
    The Internet Archive's blog posts about the Controlled Digital Lending Program
    Sam Quinones, The Perfect Tuba: Forging Fulfillment from the Bass Horn, Band, and Hard Work
    Daniel Hahn, If This Be Magic: The Unlikely Art of Shakespeare in Translation
  • Drafting the Past

    Episode 104: Anna O. Law Reads Her Way Into History

    06/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode, Kate Carpenter interviews Dr. Anna O. Law, a political science who retrained herself in historical methods to write her new book, Migration and the Origins of American Citizenship. Anna is a professor of political science and Herbert Kurz Chair in Constitutional Rights at CUNY Brooklyn College. In her new books, she takes a close look at which parts and levels of government in the United States have controlled people's ability to move around and across borders throughout the country's history. It's a history that is especially pertinent now, as we await the Supreme Court's forthcoming decision about the Trump administration's attempt to end the right to birthright citizenship protected under the 14th amendment of the constitution.

    Anna and Kate talked about what it meant to think like a historian as well as a political scientist. She also divulged her decidedly analog research tools, the feedback she asks colleagues to give on her drafts, and her advice for any writer deciding on a press for publishing a book.
    Sign up for the Drafting the Past newsletter for updates on the show and more.

    Note: Links to bookshop.org are affiliate links. If you purchase books through these links, not only will you be supporting the author, but you will also help to keep Drafting the Past going. Thank you!

    Mentioned in this episode:

    Anna O. Law's website
    Anna Law, Migration and the Origins of American Citizenship
    Anna Law, The Immigration Battle in American Courts
    Metal page darts
    Sarasa gel pens
    Anna's favorite Clairefontaine notebooks
    Anna Law on BlueSky
    Anna's blog post about writing the second book
    Episode 102: Gautham Rao
    Megan Kate Nelson, The Westerners: Mythmaking and Belonging on the American Frontier and The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West (and my first and second interviews with her)
    Lucy Salyer, Laws Harsh As Tigers: Chinese Immigrants and the Shaping of Modern Immigration Law and Under the Starry Flag: How a Band of Irish Americans Joined the Fenian Revolt and Sparked a Crisis Over Citizenship
  • Drafting the Past

    Episode 103: Charlotte Brooks Is Always Thinking About Research

    06/09/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    It's not every day that I find myself so invested in the characters of a history book that I stay up way past my bed time to find out what happens next, but that's exactly what happened when I read the new book by today's guest, Dr. Charlotte Brooks.

    Charlotte is a professor of history at Baruch College, which is part of the City University of New York, or CUNY, system. She is a scholar of race, immigration, and urban history, and is especially known for her work on Chinese American history. She is the author of four books. Her first three books were more aimed at an academic audience, but for her fourth book she wanted to try something a little different. The book that resulted is The Moys of New York and Shanghai: One Family's Extraordinary Journey Through War and Revolution. It's a group biography that tells the stories of six siblings, born to Chinese immigrant parents, and how they challenged the limitations and racism they faced in the United States, how many of them sought opportunities in China, and the ways they navigated the tumultuous world in which they lived in both countries in the first half of the 20th century.

    They are fascinating characters, but Charlotte uses them to give us a window into the history of an entire generation of Chinese American families that many Americans know little about. I talked with Charlotte about what finally motivated her to write the book that she had been dreaming about, as well as what it was like to work with the Moy descendants, how her narrative makes the siblings so compelling, and why it was still a tough sell as a trade book.
    Sign up for the Drafting the Past newsletter for updates on the show and more. 

    Note: Bookshop.org links are affiliate links. When you buy books through these links, Drafting the Past receives a small percentage of the purchase price. Thanks for helping to support the show!

    Mentioned in this episode:

    Charlotte Brooks, The Moys of New York and Shanghai: One Family's Extraordinary Journey Through War and Revolution
    Charlotte Brooks, American Exodus: Second-Generation Chinese Americans in China, 1901-1949
    Charlotte Brooks, Between Mao and McCarthy: Chinese American Politics in the Cold War Years
    Charlotte Brooks, Alien Neighbors, Foreign Friends: Asian Americans, Housing, and the Transformation of Urban California
    Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA)
    Ellen Wu
    Mae Ngai
    Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency
    Virtual Shanghai Project
    Historical Photographs of China
    Gwulo: Old Hong Kong
  • Drafting the Past

    Episode 102: Gautham Rao Completes Each Vacation with an Archive Trip

    06/02/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this episode, Kate Carpenter is joined by a scholar who can never pass up a good archive, Dr. Gautham Rao.
    Gautham is a historian of American law and politics and is an associate professor of history at American University in Washington. He's the author of two books: National Duties: Custom Houses and the Making of the American State, and his new book, White Power: Policing American Slavery. White Power is a history of the laws that enslavers used to police enslaved people from 1619 until the Civil War, and how the violent legacies of those laws and practices have reverberated throughout American history and life. In addition to his books and journal articles, Gautham has also written op-eds, contributions to Supreme Court cases, and a Substack newsletter called "The State of the State." I was especially interested to hear how Gautham grappled with organizing and using the evidence he collected from many locations over more than two decades. You'll also learn how he writes and rewrites to make himself clear, and how an offhanded remark from a well-known colleague set him on a new publishing path.
    If you love the show and want to support it, but maybe don't have any spare cash to become a Patreon supporter, leave a review in your favorite podcast app.
    Sign up for the Drafting the Past newsletter for updates on the show and more.
    Links to bookshop.org are affiliate links. If you purchase books through these links, the show gets a small percentage of the price (at no extra cost to you). Thank you for supporting the podcast and our guest authors!
    Mentioned in this episode:
    White Power: Policing American Slavery
    National Duties: Custom Houses and the Making of the American State
    Gautham's Substack
    reMarkable tablet
    Ibram X. Kendi
    Kate Masur, Until Justice Be Done: America's First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction
    Jessica Pishko, The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy
    Omohundro Institute book series in early American history
    Samantha Seeley, Race, Removal and the Right to Remain: Migration and the Making of the United States
    Sarah Gronningsater, The Rising Generation: Gradual Abolition, Black Legal Culture, and the Making of National Freedom
    Emily Conroy-Krutz, Missionary Diplomacy: Religion and Nineteenth-Century American Foreign Relations
    Rebecca Brenner Graham, Dear Miss Perkins: A Story of Frances Perkins's Efforts to Aid Refugees from Nazi Germany (check out my interview with Rebecca in Episode 60: Rebecca Brenner Graham Gives Us the Publicity Behind-the-Scenes)
    Dani Segelbaum, Gautham's agent
    Margot Canaday, The Straight State: Sexuality and Citizenship in Twentieth-Century America and Queer Career: Sexuality and Work in Modern America
    Mae Ngai, Impossible Subjects: Illegal Aliens and the Making of Modern America and The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes, Chinese Migration, and Global Politics
    Giorgio Agamben, State of Exception
    Walter Benjamin, Illuminations, which includes his essay "Theses on the Philosophy of History
    Sally Hadden, Slave Patrols: Law and Violence in Virginia and the Carolinas
    Michael Willrich, American Anarchy: The Epic Struggle Between Immigrant Radicals and the US Government at the Dawn of the Twentieth Century
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About Drafting the Past
Drafting the Past is a podcast devoted to the craft of writing history. Each episode features an interview with a historian about the joys and challenges of their work as a writer.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksHistory

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