If someone you love is diagnosed with cancer you want them to get the best treatment from the best doctors. In 2013, patients in Michigan thought Farid Fata was...
Top Doc | 1
Patty Hester starts her care with Dr. Fata, but quickly realizes something is wrong. She’s not the only one.All episodes are available now. You can binge the series ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ here: https://wondery.app.link/drdeathSupport us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
10/27/2020
37:14
Introducing: Dr. Death Season 2
If someone you love is diagnosed with cancer you want them to get the best treatment from the best doctors. In 2013, patients in Michigan thought Farid Fata was that doctor. Between his prestigious education, years of experience and pleasant bedside manner, Fata was everything you could want in a doctor. But he was not who he appeared to be. From Wondery, this is the story of hundreds of patients in Michigan, a doctor, and a poisonous secret.Laura Beil, returns with a second season of the award-winning series "Dr Death."
