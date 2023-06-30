Julia Alexander and Jason Snell break down the business of binge-watching in the era of the Streaming Wars. Hosted by Jason Snell and Julia Alexander.
51: Cool, Man, But What Happened After?
The CNN streaming era re-begins--and we're still trying to figure out how TV news adapts to the streaming era. Also: Netflix makes a franchise bet on Zach Snyder, but is it shooting itself in the foot? And are streaming sports rights worth the high cost?
8/25/2023
1:10:12
50: Platform Chess
Disney alters the deal (namely the price of its streaming services)--pray they don't alter it further. But is Disney suffering from franchise fatigue, and is aggressively bunding Hulu with Disney+ the solution? Also: Jason's sad about Apple's failed college football deal.
[Downstream+ members also got to hear us discuss Paramount+ changing its programming philosophy, Disney's prodigal princes returning, whether Apple might buy Disney, and Max getting into sports streaming.]
8/11/2023
48:31
49: Selling Shovels
Did Netflix lure the rest of the streaming industry into quicksand? We explore the difference between being an entertainment retailer and wholesaler. Then it's time to talk about the man, the legend, the human topic: Disney's Bob Iger.
7/28/2023
1:14:16
48: "The Bear" Is Not a Comedy
In a tale as old as time, we try and fail to understand the Emmy Awards. Also: Breaking down Netflix's new ratings math. (Downstream+ subscribers get an extra 30 minutes about the up and coming world of free ad-supported streaming services and why Prime Video is like CBS.)
7/12/2023
28:58
47: My Phantom Limb
CNN rises to the top of the conversation again, Netflix gets the ball back, Paramount sells some crown jewels, Sports Corner travels to Utah, and we answer four listener letters!