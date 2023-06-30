50: Platform Chess

Disney alters the deal (namely the price of its streaming services)--pray they don't alter it further. But is Disney suffering from franchise fatigue, and is aggressively bunding Hulu with Disney+ the solution? Also: Jason's sad about Apple's failed college football deal. [Downstream+ members also got to hear us discuss Paramount+ changing its programming philosophy, Disney's prodigal princes returning, whether Apple might buy Disney, and Max getting into sports streaming.]