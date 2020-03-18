Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' ... More
Chapter 11: Arrest
A major update in the investigation. Richard M. Allen has been arrested and charged with murder. Barbara, Andrew and Dan are in Delphi with what we know, what we don't know and what comes next
11/1/2022
26:30
3/24/2022
28:04
Chapter 10: Four Years
Nearly four years after the murders of Abby & Libby, HLN returns to Delphi with new questions and learns new exclusive information about the video on Libby's phone, and new information about the case's path forward.
2/8/2021
18:49
Chapter 9: Three Februaries
Three years removed from the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, the team travels back to Delphi for new conversations, new questions and their own thoughts about what happened out there that day.
3/25/2020
45:35
Chapter 8: A New Direction
For the first time in nearly two years, police release information about their investigation. It will change everything in the search for the Delphi killer. It will also leave the families and residents of Delphi looking over their shoulders.
