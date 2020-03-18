Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders in the App
Listen to Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Podcast Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders
Podcast Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

HLN
add
Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' ... More
True CrimeSociety & Culture
Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Chapter 11: Arrest
    A major update in the investigation. Richard M. Allen has been arrested and charged with murder. Barbara, Andrew and Dan are in Delphi with what we know, what we don’t know and what comes next To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
    11/1/2022
    26:30
  • Introducing: Very Scary People
    After Ron DeFeo Jr. finds his parents and younger siblings dead in their Amityville, New York, home, police begin to search for the killer. Host Donnie Wahlberg and local journalist Joel Martin revisit that horrific evening in 1974, the crime scene and the investigation — all in hopes of answering a question heavy on residents’ minds: “Who would murder an entire family in the dead of night?” If you like this episode, follow Very Scary People where ever you listen.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
    3/24/2022
    28:04
  • Chapter 10: Four Years
    Nearly four years after the murders of Abby & Libby, HLN returns to Delphi with new questions and learns new exclusive information about the video on Libby’s phone, and new information about the case’s path forward. To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
    2/8/2021
    18:49
  • Chapter 9: Three Februaries
    Three years removed from the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, the team travels back to Delphi for new conversations, new questions and their own thoughts about what happened out there that day.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
    3/25/2020
    45:35
  • Chapter 8: A New Direction
    For the first time in nearly two years, police release information about their investigation. It will change everything in the search for the Delphi killer. It will also leave the families and residents of Delphi looking over their shoulders.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
    3/18/2020
    48:32

More True Crime podcasts

About Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' phones ordering the girls Down the Hill. Almost three years later, it's a mystery that still haunts the small town of Delphi, Indiana while police say the killer may walk among them.
Podcast website

Listen to Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders, Murder on the Market and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders: Podcasts in Family