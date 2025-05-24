Introducing: In His Name
5/05/2021
S1E3 - Understanding Term Limits + A First Time Voter Story
11/03/2020
Learn More About Your Ballot Here: Arkansas Issue 2:Voting YES means that that you are in support of the new term limits, which would mean that a person could be a state representative or state senator for 12 consecutive years, but would be required to sit out for four years before returning again. These new limits would, however, exclude any current or newly elected legislatures from these new term limits, and they would abide by the 16-year limit.A NO vote means that you oppose the 12 years on, 4 years off limit, and the current limits of 16 years would still be in place.Jim Dotson is the state representative for District 93.Tom Steele is the Chairman for Arkansas Term Limits. Dig a little deeper into Arkansas Issue 2 on Ballotpedia.Down Ballot is hosted, produced, and edited by Matthew Moore. Music courtesy of Splice.
S1E2 - Understanding the Transportation Sales Tax + Voting Booth Etiquette
10/27/2020
Learn More About Your Ballot Here: Arkansas Issue 1:Voting YES means that you are in support of continuing the half cent sales tax, meaning that the current tax rate will stay at the current rate even after June 2023.A NO vote means that you are oppose continuing the half cent sales tax. That means that on July 1st, 2023, the sales tax will drop.Joshua Silverstein is a lawyer and law professor from Little Rock. You can read his opinion piece from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette here.Shannon Newton is the President of the Arkansas Trucking Association. . Dig a little deeper in Arkansas Issue 1 on Ballotpedia.Voterview.org allows you to check that your address is correct as well as where you can vote.You can vote early at the locations listed here.Down Ballot is hosted, produced, and edited by Matthew Moore. Music courtesy of Splice.
S1E1 - Understanding Ballot Measures + Accidentally Viral with Kelly Krout
10/20/2020
Learn More About Your Ballot Here: Arkansas Issue 3:Voting YES means that you are in favor of the extra requirements for a citizen initiated ballot measure: signatures from more counties, earlier deadline to collect signatures, and a deadline to pursue legal action.A NO vote means that you are NOT in favor of these extra requirements.David McAvoy is the chair of Protect AR Voices, a committee opposed to Issue 3.Jerry Cox is the executive Director of Family Council. Dig a little deeper in Arkansas Issue 3 on Ballotpedia.Kelly Krout is running for the Arkansas State House in District 90. You can find her on Instagram, Facebook, and of course TikTok, if you haven't already.Down Ballot is hosted, produced, scored, and edited by Matthew Moore. Additional music by RAC courtesy of Splice.
Introducing Down Ballot
9/04/2020
Show Notes There’s a lot more to politics and government than those names at the top of the ticket. The person you’re voting for President matters, but so does that school board official and your city mayor. And do you even know what that Transportation Sales Tax Continuation Amendment is even about? This is Down Ballot, a podcast about politics and government on the local level. In each episode, we’ll discuss political races and ballot measures that are sure to impact communities in ways that are far greater than who you choose for President.Hosted by Matthew Moore.
