Learn More About Your Ballot Here: Arkansas Issue 2:Voting YES means that that you are in support of the new term limits, which would mean that a person could be a state representative or state senator for 12 consecutive years, but would be required to sit out for four years before returning again. These new limits would, however, exclude any current or newly elected legislatures from these new term limits, and they would abide by the 16-year limit.A NO vote means that you oppose the 12 years on, 4 years off limit, and the current limits of 16 years would still be in place.Jim Dotson is the state representative for District 93.Tom Steele is the Chairman for Arkansas Term Limits. Dig a little deeper into Arkansas Issue 2 on Ballotpedia.Down Ballot is hosted, produced, and edited by Matthew Moore. Music courtesy of Splice.