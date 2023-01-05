Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

Every other sex and dating podcast tells you how to be with that “one special person.” Screw monogamy! Join us on the flip side and let’s talk about open relati... More
Sex Party Agendas & Inner Work
Welcome back DT Fam :) this weekend we are off to another sex party and Niki has... an agenda, to say the least. We also touch on some of the inner work that comes with exploring non-monogamy and how awareness around that can really help expedite parts of the relationship.
Astro Update: it is eclipse season so REST, sleep, meditate, cut yourself some slack, don't make any big decisions! The eclipse is May 5th, so take the day off if you need to.
5/4/2023
48:53
5/1/2023
14:30
Communication Tools & Relationship Podcasting ft. Multiamory
Hello DT Fam :) Today we welcome Emily from the amazing Multiamory Podcast, which many of you may know and recognize! We dive into communication tools, their upcoming book release, leaving NM for monogamy, and a little bit about our respective journeys in relationship podcasting. Hope y'all enjoy!
Check out Multiamory & pre-order their book!
4/27/2023
54:56
San Francisco Live Show: Is It An Orgy?
Welcome to the San Francisco Live Show episode!!
We dive into Niki’s orgy experience, jealousy, and Steff and her boyfriend are doing WHAT!? And find out who the twins are dating… ;)
Of course, we had some hilarious audience games:
The Dick Challenge brought to you by Peepshow Toys featuring Personal Fav lube
Sweet & Spicy & Last Man Standing (Prizes brought to you by Bellesa Co)
There were many laughs, great conversations, and everyone learned something new that night.
TimeStamps:
2:00 - HK + Jess Opening
11:15 - Storytime
1:12:50 - Sweet + Spicy
1:23:00 - Last Man Standing (please watch YouTube for full version)
1:25:15- Storytime
1:30:16 - Dick Sucking Challenge Brought to you by Peepshow Toys featuring Personal Fav
1:38:00 - Ending
A HUGE SHOUT-OUT TO OUR SPONSORS:
Thank you Verdi Club & your amazing staff for letting us use your fabulous space for our show!
Thank you to Jordan & Karim for filming this for us so beautifully!
Thank you HK & Jess for opening!
Thank you to Amanda from RAHM Creative for snapping photos all night!
& thank you to our stagehand, Eric, and merch giiiirl, Rochelle for helping us sell merch & get set up.
Thank you to Steff’s boo, Bryan, for providing the beats!
Thank you to @cannasexual, @therapywithnicoletta, and @pleasurescience for providing sex coaching sessions & Sextrology readings as part of our prizes
And of course, thank you to everyone who supported us & came out to have a good time with us in San Francisco & to YOU for listening to this episode and tuning in 🙂
Catch us in NYC in August ;)
4/24/2023
1:37:52
Niki Blocked Calvin & Cami Did What?! ft. Rose
ROSE IS BACK! We repeat, ROSE IS BACK!
Not only does she have her own love life updates to share with us all, but a lot of tea is spilled on this episode, you don't want to miss this one. We also talk about the body - listen to it. It's probably letting you know if the d*ck in your life is trash.
Every other sex and dating podcast tells you how to be with that “one special person.” Screw monogamy! Join us on the flip side and let’s talk about open relationships. Welcome to Double Teamed, we’re Cami & Niki, and we want you to come to explore non-monogamy with us: polyamory, sex parties, watching your partner have sex with other people… no topic is off the table!
