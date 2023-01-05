Double Teamed with Cami and Niki

San Francisco Live Show: Is It An Orgy?

Welcome to the San Francisco Live Show episode!! We dive into Niki’s orgy experience, jealousy, and Steff and her boyfriend are doing WHAT!? And find out who the twins are dating… ;) Of course, we had some hilarious audience games: The Dick Challenge brought to you by Peepshow Toys featuring Personal Fav lube Sweet & Spicy & Last Man Standing (Prizes brought to you by Bellesa Co) There were many laughs, great conversations, and everyone learned something new that night. TimeStamps: 2:00 - HK + Jess Opening 11:15 - Storytime 1:12:50 - Sweet + Spicy 1:23:00 - Last Man Standing (please watch YouTube for full version) 1:25:15- Storytime 1:30:16 - Dick Sucking Challenge Brought to you by Peepshow Toys featuring Personal Fav 1:38:00 - Ending A HUGE SHOUT-OUT TO OUR SPONSORS: PeepShow Toys- get your own pink dildo (or any other adult toys) using code BROKEGIRL or DTFAM for 10% off at Peepshowtoys.com! Nutrablast- the number one seller on Amazon of boric acid! Get 20% off your order when you use code DBLBROKE20 at https://nutrablast.co/DoubleBroke Personal Fav- our FAV lube rn. Pique and Whet really do hit the spot & we can’t stop raving about it. Use cod FAVDT for 20% off your order at Personalfav.co!! First Rounds On Me- GET BACK TO REAL DATING. Download FROME on your device today. Visit https://firstroundsonme.co/ Bellesa- best damn vibrators for our prizes! Get your high-quality vibes at https://www.bboutique.co/ Thank you Verdi Club & your amazing staff for letting us use your fabulous space for our show! Thank you to Jordan & Karim for filming this for us so beautifully! Thank you HK & Jess for opening! Thank you to Amanda from RAHM Creative for snapping photos all night! & thank you to our stagehand, Eric, and merch giiiirl, Rochelle for helping us sell merch & get set up. Thank you to Steff’s boo, Bryan, for providing the beats! Thank you to @cannasexual, @therapywithnicoletta, and @pleasurescience for providing sex coaching sessions & Sextrology readings as part of our prizes And of course, thank you to everyone who supported us & came out to have a good time with us in San Francisco & to YOU for listening to this episode and tuning in 🙂 Catch us in NYC in August ;)