Double Down Michigan: A Podcast by the Michigan Gaming Control Board

On episode two, we will hear from Michael Burke, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Problem Gambling and Board Member of the National Council on Problem Gambling. He will discuss some myths and truths of gambling addictions, how you can support a loved one who might be living with a gambling problem, and how Michael's personal problem gambling experience led him into this work.

On episode four, you will hear from John Carlo, co-owner of the oldest and only remaining nighttime harness racing track in Michigan, Northville Downs.

On episode four, you will hear from MGCB's Horse Racing Section Manager, Heather Gaunt. Heather has been employed at MGCB since 2009 in a variety of roles, including regulation officer in Investigations and supervisor of the charitable gaming Millionaire Party staff. She joined the Horse Racing section in 2021.

In episode five, Executive Director Williams sits down with Alia Lucas, Gambling Disorder Program Manager for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to discuss the increase in requests for help from those with gambling problems, the importance of treating problem gambling as a public health crisis and the need for prevention efforts to educate young people about responsible gaming.

Episode six features Carrie Dodt, Employee Licensing Manager for the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Listeners will learn about how to obtain an occupational license from the MGCB, some of the barriers applicants have faced over the years, and whether citizens with a felony or misdemeanor can obtain a license.

On the Double Down Michigan podcast, we explore topics related to the gaming industry in Michigan. Host Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, discusses responsible gaming, gaming legislation in our state, industry news, current trends and more. We feature special guests from the gaming industry so you can get the inside scoop. Be sure to subscribe to Double Down Michigan: A Podcast by the Michigan Gaming Control Board to stay up to date on the latest in gaming. Thank you for listening!