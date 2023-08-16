Dot Coms & Hot Moms is a fun business and tech podcast at the intersection of startups, content creators and influencers. There's something sexy about peopl...
The Business of Nostalgia | Live Forever Startups | Bye Bye Vasectomy? | Hot Mom of the Week
(00:25) From ad campaigns to Timehop, nostalgia is an incredibly powerful tool for businesses past, present and future.(11:20) Can startups turn back time and help humans live forever?(22:10) There’s a new development in the works for male contraceptives that could ‘snip’ the vasectomy in the bud.(34:20) Hot Mom of the WeekLinks:Maehttps://www.instagram.com/maemosa/Tonyhttps://www.instagram.com/tonydotcoms/Threads or Twitter: @tonydotcomsJonathan Wegenerhttps://twitter.com/jwegenerTimehophttps://www.timehop.com/Retro Bioscienceshttps://retro.bio/Altos Labshttps://altoslabs.com/Calico Labshttps://www.calicolabs.com/Chrissy Allenhttps://www.instagram.com/csapunch/
8/16/2023
37:48
Bumble for Friends | Divorce Parties | AI for Shopping | Hot Mom of the Week
(1:06) Can Bumble get you to swipe right for more than just dating? Can men and women really be just friends?(13:55) The divorce party is the new bachelorette party. With nearly 700,000 divorces in the U.S. per year, the market is large and the trend is growing.(19:35) Can’t figure out what to wear? AI to the rescue thanks to a company in Y Combinator’s latest batch.(24:23) Find out which content creator and social media influencer is our first hot mom of the week.Links:Maehttps://www.instagram.com/maemosa/Tonyhttps://www.instagram.com/tonydotcoms/Threads or Twitter: @tonydotcomsBumble for Friendshttps://bumble.com/en-us/bffGlazehttps://www.useglaze.com/Kat Sticklerhttps://instagram.com/katstickler
Dot Coms & Hot Moms is a fun business and tech podcast at the intersection of startups, content creators and influencers. There's something sexy about people who create cool stuff. Tony and Mae break it down and delve into new ideas that will get anyone in the mood to start their own thing.