(1:06) Can Bumble get you to swipe right for more than just dating? Can men and women really be just friends?(13:55) The divorce party is the new bachelorette party. With nearly 700,000 divorces in the U.S. per year, the market is large and the trend is growing.(19:35) Can’t figure out what to wear? AI to the rescue thanks to a company in Y Combinator’s latest batch.(24:23) Find out which content creator and social media influencer is our first hot mom of the week.Links:Maehttps://www.instagram.com/maemosa/Tonyhttps://www.instagram.com/tonydotcoms/Threads or Twitter: @tonydotcomsBumble for Friendshttps://bumble.com/en-us/bffGlazehttps://www.useglaze.com/Kat Sticklerhttps://instagram.com/katstickler