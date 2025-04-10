“Mixology 101 with Bartender Josh Suchan”

Wilmer and Freddy are joined by talented mixologist and bar consultant Josh Suchan, who takes them on a deep dive into the art of crafting unique cocktails. Josh shares his journey from studying architecture to bartending, revealing his passion for creating historically inspired drinks with modern twists, including the "Pimped Out Cadillac Margarita" he's making for the duo. They explore the importance of quality ingredients, the role of tastemakers behind bar menus, and the difference between classic and innovative cocktails. With anecdotes from his travels, including time spent teaching in South Korea and exploring Japan's whiskey culture, Josh offers a fascinating perspective on the world of spirits, inspiring the guys to appreciate the stories told through every glass. Follow Josh Suchan on IG at @ice_and_alchemy. "Dos Amigos" is a comedic and insightful podcast hosted by two friends who've journeyed through Hollywood and life together. Wilmer Valderrama and Freddy Rodriguez push through the noise of everyday life and ruminate on a bevy of topics through fun and daring, and occasionally a third amigo joins the mix!