Wilmer and Freddy continue their conversation with actor Topher Grace. Topher shares what he's been up to since leaving That '70s Show, detailing his journey through Hollywood and working with renowned directors like Steven Soderbergh, Christopher Nolan, and Spike Lee. He also opens up about discovering his passion for editing, particularly through his reimagined cut of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy.
--------
35:03
“That Topher Show Part 1”
The Fellas explore the dynamic career of actor Topher Grace. From his iconic role as Eric Forman in That '70s Show to his ambitious film projects and collaborations with legendary directors, we delve into his experiences, challenges, and growth as an actor. Topher's unique perspective on the entertainment industry, his passion for filmmaking, and his unforgettable roles provide insight into the balance of creativity and commercial success. Whether you're a fan of his early television work or his more recent film ventures, this episode will give you a deeper understanding of what drives one of Hollywood's most versatile actors. "Dos Amigos" is a comedic and insightful podcast hosted by two friends who've journeyed through Hollywood and life together. Wilmer Valderrama and Freddy Rodriguez push through the noise of everyday life and ruminate on a bevy of topics through fun and daring, and occasionally a third amigo joins the mix!
--------
48:27
“Fatherhood”
The guys discuss life as a father and how their upbringing informs their relationship with their kids. Wilmer makes a special announcement and talks about how his daughter got her name. Freddy gets into how the year he became a father was the most pivotal year of his life. The guys talk about the balance between discipline and love, and joke a little about the famous Chancleta (is the I love New York one or the Vegas one worse?). A toast to all the dads!
--------
45:12
“An Hour A Day"
Wilmer and Freddy dive into a heartfelt conversation about mental health, reflecting on the importance of taking time for yourself and finding personal methods of recharging. Wilmer shares his "Hour A Day" routine, while Freddy opens up about his experience with meditation and the importance of staying centered amidst the stresses of life and the entertainment industry. Together, they explore how multi-generational mental health neglect can manifest in different ways, especially in the Latino community, and discuss the healing power of prayer, meditation, and vulnerability.
--------
32:09
“Mixology 101 with Bartender Josh Suchan”
Wilmer and Freddy are joined by talented mixologist and bar consultant Josh Suchan, who takes them on a deep dive into the art of crafting unique cocktails. Josh shares his journey from studying architecture to bartending, revealing his passion for creating historically inspired drinks with modern twists, including the "Pimped Out Cadillac Margarita" he's making for the duo. They explore the importance of quality ingredients, the role of tastemakers behind bar menus, and the difference between classic and innovative cocktails. With anecdotes from his travels, including time spent teaching in South Korea and exploring Japan's whiskey culture, Josh offers a fascinating perspective on the world of spirits, inspiring the guys to appreciate the stories told through every glass. Follow Josh Suchan on IG at @ice_and_alchemy.
