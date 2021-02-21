Episode 25 - To Doge or Not to Doge

DON'T PANIC! is a podcast aimed at creating engaging content from a leftist perspective by discussing social issues, politics, current events, and more through analysis and humor. Early content and premium snapchats: https://www.patreon.com/dontpanicpodc...​ Mikhail: https://www.tiktok.com/@comradejuul​​​​​​Jed: https://www.instagram.com/vx_jedi​​​​​​ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dontpanicpod​​ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dontpanicpodcast/support