How to Escape a Submerged Car with Paul Scheer | 1
Stay calm! This week Paul Scheer joins Tony as they try not to PANIC about escaping from their car which has just careened off the Pacific Coast Highway! As the vehicle rapidly starts to fill with water and sink to the bottom of the ocean, the guys have mere seconds to hilariously figure out how to survive this week’s panic-inducing situation. Along the way we’ll explore what Paul thinks is the best way to escape from a submerged vehicle, have some fun with what the experts recommend, and dig into why all of Paul’s deepest, darkest fears and anxieties might be rooted in a pig-faced man.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/10/2023
31:42
Introducing: Don't Panic with Anthony Atamanuik
Staying alive in the most ridiculous situations keeps comedian Anthony Atamanuik up at night. If you’re attacked by a swarm of killer bees, do you lay on the ground and play dead? Climb up a tree? Jump into the nearest body of water with a little straw poking out as a breathing apparatus? We could find ourselves caught in a million wild situations, and if you don’t know what to do, you might not make it out alive! On Don’t Panic, Wondery’s new weekly comedy show, super-worrier Anthony Atamanuik brings to life our most irrational fears and anxieties with some of the funniest people on the planet, from how to escape from a submerged vehicle to how to avoid sinking in quicksand. Along the way, guests will also share what keeps them doomscrolling on their phones, and learn what to do in every worst-case scenario that couldn’t possibly happen in real life. Or could it?