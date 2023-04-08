Dominaria's Judgment 110: Desiring Minds and Gundam Tanks

(Un)ban season is upon us and some iconic blue cards are back on the menu. We break down the action and inaction across various formats, educate the young 'uns about just how good Preordain is, and give an homage to and history lesson for Mind's Desire, freed in Legacy after almost 20 years. Plus a look at the set announcements from the GenCon panel - just where does your immersion break?00:00 Standard + Pioneer: no changes10:20 Legacy: Mind's Desire unban19:10 Modern: Preordain unban, no bans1:02:00 GenCon panel: Set announcements1:09:46 Mind's Desire happy hourShow NotesPatreon / Twitter / Discord