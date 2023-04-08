A weekly Magic the Gathering podcast focused on the Modern format and competitive play, highlighting everything the format has to offer.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
Dominaria's Judgment 110: Desiring Minds and Gundam Tanks
(Un)ban season is upon us and some iconic blue cards are back on the menu. We break down the action and inaction across various formats, educate the young 'uns about just how good Preordain is, and give an homage to and history lesson for Mind's Desire, freed in Legacy after almost 20 years. Plus a look at the set announcements from the GenCon panel - just where does your immersion break?00:00 Standard + Pioneer: no changes10:20 Legacy: Mind's Desire unban19:10 Modern: Preordain unban, no bans1:02:00 GenCon panel: Set announcements1:09:46 Mind's Desire happy hourShow NotesPatreon / Twitter / Discord
8/9/2023
Dominaria's Judgment 109: Luck Counters at PT Barcelona *4th*
Dom doesn't quite have a trophy to match Ari's but he returns from his business (+ pleasure!) trip to Barcelona with a Pro Tour Top 8 to his name after a truly bizarre weekend. He's (so) back to see how well Ari and Jarvis did predicting these results, deliver some sizzling takes on Modern and LOTR Draft, tell the barely believable stories of his miraculous Top 8 run, and explain the twists and turns of life as an 'Amulet pervert' (TM friend of the pod Tommy Ashton).00:00 PT predictions update + Modern analysis38:05 PT Limited rounds1:12:10 PT Modern rounds + tournament report1:57:40 Freestyle storytime/nonsense Show NotesPatreon / Twitter / Discord
8/4/2023
Dominaria's Judgment 108: Palantir of Jarvis
With Dom in Barcelona at the PT, Jarvis Yu joins the podcast to make predictions about that event. Will Orcish Bowmasters or The One Ring come out ahead? Will green succeed or fail in draft? Will Dom dominate the other Canadians in head-to-head results? Find out this weekend, but first listen in to see how right (or wrong) Jarvis can be about it! 0:00 - Constructed Predictions25:00 - Limited Predictions35:00 - Player Predictions53:30 - Modern Results1:03:00 - Nonsense (Flumpher Twin)
Show Notes
Patreon / Twitter / Discord
7/27/2023
Dominaria's Judgment 107: The Bazaar World of Vintage
The all-nonsense episode may have finally arrived - or this may just be a long overdue episode on the Cadillac of competitive Magic, if you ask the right people. After catching up on the nostalgic Team Trios event at SCG Cinci and online Modern developments ahead of the Pro Tour, Dom takes you on a tour of the format where you don't always die on Turn 1 - but you might wish you had. 00:00 Results + Nonsense45:47 Vintage!Show NotesPatreon / Twitter / Discord
7/20/2023
Dominaria's Judgment 106: You're the Worst (Card)
With a big batch of Modern results in it's time to check in on the stars of the hour and have a honest conversation about the weak links holding them back from even greater success.Show NotesPatreon / Twitter / Discord