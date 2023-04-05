Doing Life with Ken and Tabatha

For over 20 years now, we’ve fought the good fight of faith, and along the way we have learned so much about living a God-first life. Before Jesus, Tabatha was ... More
How to Get Results | Ken and Tabatha Claytor
Connect with us:- Website:https://www.kenclaytor.comhttps://www.tabathaclaytor.comhttps://www.myalivechurch.org- Socials: Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/kenclaytor/https://www.instagram.com/tabathaclay...https://www.instagram.com/myalivechurch/[email protected][email protected]@myalivechurch Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/PastorKenCla...https://www.facebook.com/pastortabath...https://www.facebook.com/myalivechurch
5/4/2023
40:42
Why Abortion Was My Biggest Mistake | Ken and Tabatha Claytor
My abortion story..
4/27/2023
36:34
How to Find a Good Church Home / Dealing With Church Hurt / Ken & Tabatha Claytor
Finding a church home is extremely important.. In this episode we talk all about church hurt, false prophets, making a covenant with the church, the importance of attending church and so much more.
4/20/2023
45:43
Why We Stopped Drinking | Can Christians Drink Alcohol? | Ken & Tabatha Claytor
We have been sober for about 22 years, and there are many reasons why. In this episode, we share our story with alcohol, and the reason we decided to stopped drinking. This is a good one, you want to sit back, grab a snack and listen to the whole thing.
4/13/2023
58:54
Sex God's Way Part 2 // How to Have Satisfying Sex with Ken and Tabatha Claytor
We are back with Part 2 of "Sex God's Way" in this episode we are diving deep into how to have satisfying sex with your spouse.
