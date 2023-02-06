Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  I Thought That Dogman was the Devil! - Dogman Encounters Episode 463
    On Sunday, May 17th, of 2009, tonight's guest, Mike Edwards, left his home in Crowley, Louisiana, with his faithful companion, Hunterbone. Hunterbone was a German Shepherd Mike bought from a local pet store, for $20. Mike left his house that morning at 5:30, with Hunterbone in tow, so the two of them could head to a deserted location 3 miles out of town and do some hunting. They left the house before the sun came up, so it was still very early when they got to the place where Mike wanted to hunt. It was foggy that morning and still dark out. To get to the spot where Mike planned to hunt, they needed to walk across an old, abandoned, train bridge. Due to the bridge being abandoned, it was in a very bad state of disrepair. A lot of the ties were missing from the bridge, so they had to be very mindful of where they stepped. They had gone some distance, across the bridge, when all of a sudden Hunterbone stopped. Not knowing what had put Hunter on alert, like that, Mike started looking around. At first, he couldn't figure out why Hunter was on edge, the way he was. Then, an 8-foot-tall, demonic-looking dog creature stepped out of the fog, just 20 feet from Mike and Hunter. It had glowing orange eyes and its teeth were bared…There was a problem with Mike's audio, toward the end of recording tonight's show, that caused me to edit out the end of the interview. That's why you won't hear his closing comments, on tonight's show or the last 20 minutes of the interview we recorded. It's unfortunate, but it happens, sometimes.
    6/3/2023
    40:17
  Dogmen Are Around Here Too! (Part 2) - Dogman Encounters Episode 462
    On Episode 462 (Part 1), Eric Baird told us about the Dogman encounter he had while playing in his grandmother's playroom and the encounter he had the day he saw a Dogman stalking his daughter's cat. On tonight's show (Part 2), I'm going to ask him questions about those experiences. We hope you'll tune in and listen to him answer them.
    6/2/2023
    16:38
  Dogmen Are Around Here Too! (Part 1) - Dogman Encounters Episode 462
    When tonight's guest, Eric Baird, was really young, he was playing in a back bedroom that had been converted into a playroom, at his grandmother's house, when a Dogman paid him a visit. The experience caused him to have nightmares for years after that. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be his last encounter with a Dogman. You see, Eric and his family lived right next to the Talladega National Forest, in Alabama. Being a kid who grew up in the country, when he wasn't doing chores around his family's property, his favorite pastime was spending time in the woods. A lot of good things can come from doing that, but a lot of bad things can also come from spending that much time in a huge forest, like that, where strange creatures lurk in the shadows. That's a lesson Eric learned the hard way.
    5/29/2023
    58:51
  My Dogman Encounter at 9-Mile Cove - Dogman Encounters Episode 461
    Tonight's guest, Walter Ricci, is an avid fisherman. He loves nothing more than to head to a remote location, with his dog, where the fishing is good, and putting a line in the water. Well, on April 17th, of this year, Walter decided to try his luck at a very remote spot he'd never been to before. The place is called "9 Mile Cove" and it's located on the shore of Lake Mohave, in Nevada. It's such a remote spot, it's a good hour, by car or truck, from the nearest town. After arriving there, Walter was surprised to see that he and his dog had company. At first the only unexpected company he had was the two women. Not long after that, he saw that another unexpected visitor showed up. It was a huge Dogman that was 5 to 6 feet tall, even though it wasn't standing on its back feet!
    5/20/2023
    56:26
  The Red Dogman Worries Her Most! - Dogman Encounters Episode 460
    Tonight's guest, Brian Terrell, is a field investigator with Red Dirt Cryptids who has had two Dogman encounters of his own. Brian was featured on Episode 447 and on that show, he chronicled his encounters. 3 weeks ago, Brian contacted me to let me know about a new case he was investigating. Recently, a lady had contacted him to let her know about cryptid activity she'd been dealing with on her property. Two weeks ago, Brian traveled to that lady's property and his findings are what we're going to talk about on tonight's show. If you'd like to watch a video Brian made, on the Red Dirt Cryptid YouTube Channel, regarding his investigation at that lady's property, please click the link, below. https://youtu.be/wlEFQrt4y8M
    5/14/2023
    57:45

About Dogman Encounters Radio

Everyone has heard about Bigfoot. Not many know that there's a much more terrifying cryptid stalking the deepest, darkest woods of North America and beyond. Tune in every Friday night, at 9PM EST, as eyewitnesses share the terrifying details of their real-life Dogman encounters with you. These are real eyewitnesses, not actors.

If you listen to this show, you'll never look at the woods the same way again!

