I Thought That Dogman was the Devil! - Dogman Encounters Episode 463

On Sunday, May 17th, of 2009, tonight’s guest, Mike Edwards, left his home in Crowley, Louisiana, with his faithful companion, Hunterbone. Hunterbone was a German Shepherd Mike bought from a local pet store, for $20. Mike left his house that morning at 5:30, with Hunterbone in tow, so the two of them could head to a deserted location 3 miles out of town and do some hunting. They left the house before the sun came up, so it was still very early when they got to the place where Mike wanted to hunt. It was foggy that morning and still dark out. To get to the spot where Mike planned to hunt, they needed to walk across an old, abandoned, train bridge. Due to the bridge being abandoned, it was in a very bad state of disrepair. A lot of the ties were missing from the bridge, so they had to be very mindful of where they stepped. They had gone some distance, across the bridge, when all of a sudden Hunterbone stopped. Not knowing what had put Hunter on alert, like that, Mike started looking around. At first, he couldn’t figure out why Hunter was on edge, the way he was. Then, an 8-foot-tall, demonic-looking dog creature stepped out of the fog, just 20 feet from Mike and Hunter. It had glowing orange eyes and its teeth were bared…There was a problem with Mike's audio, toward the end of recording tonight's show, that caused me to edit out the end of the interview. That's why you won't hear his closing comments, on tonight's show or the last 20 minutes of the interview we recorded. It's unfortunate, but it happens, sometimes.Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://DogmanEncounters.com/Podcast to find out how to become a premium member. If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report. If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and submit a report.I produce 3 other podcasts. Below, you’ll find links to them. My Bigfoot Sighting... https://spreaker.page.link/xT7zh6zWsnCDaoVa7 Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio... https://spreaker.page.link/WbtSccQm92TKBskT8 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks for listening!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5009193/advertisement