What are you reading? is a podcast dedicated to inspiring a culture of scholarship and lifelong learning in the Armed Forces.
This podcast is in partnership with DODReads.com
Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • General Stanley A. McChrystal, USA (Ret.)
    This is the final episode of the DODReads: What are you Reading? podcast. Thank you for listening! In Episode 63, host Tim Bettis interviews General Stanley McChrystal, USA (Ret.) on risk, learning from history, and the importance of language skills. General McChrystal is an Army Ranger who led Joint Special Operations Command and Commanded the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and United States Forces - Afghanistan before his retirement in 2010. He is the Founder  of the McChrystal Group and is a senior fellow at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Check out his newest book - Risk: A User's Guide.  As always, head to DODReads.com for more resources, free books, and interviews with military authors. The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
    1/24/2022
    43:57
  • General George W. Casey, Jr., USA (Ret.)
    In Episode 62, host Bryan Wittmeyer interviews retired U.S. Army General George Casey, the 36th U.S. Army Chief of Staff and the commander of the Multi-National Force-Iraq from 2004 to 2007. The two discuss General Casey's philosophy on leadership and the skills leaders need today to succeed in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environment.  Book Recommendations: The Revolution Trilogy, Rick Atkinson The Liberation Trilogy, Rick Atkinson The Mitch Rapp Saga (fiction), Vince Flynn The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal, 1870-1914, David McCullough Interested in an interview with a particular leader? Have a question you’d like to hear answered? Contact us @DODReads or [email protected]. Finally, head to DODReads.com for more resources, free books, and interviews with military authors. The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
    10/25/2021
    48:48
  • Richard Kidd IV, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience
    In Episode 60, Julie Stabile interviews Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience, Richard Kidd. They discuss how to develop climate literacy, the role of junior leaders in the response to climate change, and how to manage a diverse portfolio. The DOD’s Climate Adaptation Plan discussed was released on October 7, 2021 and is linked below. Recommendations The Stranger by Albert Camus Operation Barbarbossa and Germany’s Defeat in the East by David Stahel Dream Catchers by Philip Jenkins The Overstory by Richard Powers DOD Climate Adaptation Plan Summary for Policy Makers from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change All Hell Breaking Loose by Michael Klare Under the Sky We Make by Kimberly Nicholas Drawdown by Paul Hawken Scatter, Adapt, and Remember by Annalee Newitz This Republic of Suffering by Drew Gilpin Faust The Rise and Fall of Great Powers by Paul Kennedy Interested in an interview with a particular leader? Have a question you’d like to hear answered? Contact us @DODReads or [email protected]. Finally, head to DODReads for more resources, free books, and interviews with military authors. The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
    10/11/2021
    31:35
  • Rear Admiral Kenneth Bernard, USPHS (Ret.)
    In Episode 59, Ryder Ashcraft interviews Rear Admiral Kenneth Bernard of the U.S. Public Health Service. They discuss the ability of government agencies to respond to a public health crisis, future biosecurity threats that may affect readiness, and how to plan for future challenges. Book Recommendations: Warnings, R. P. Eddy and Richard A. Clarke Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari Interested in an interview with a particular leader? Have a question you’d like to hear answered? Contact us @DODReads or [email protected]. Finally, head to DODReads for more resources, free books, and interviews with military authors. The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
    9/27/2021
    35:16
  • Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, USCG (Ret.)
    In Episode 58, Julie Stabile interviews Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, USCG (Ret.), the author of Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass. They discuss character development, lifelong learning, and how to continually grow as a leader. Book recommendations: Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard Make Your Bed, Admiral William McRaven The Boys in the Boat, Daniel James Brown How Women Rise, Sally Helgesen and Marshall Goldsmith Extreme Ownership, Jocko Willink and Leif Babin The One-Minute Manager, Ken Blanchard Interested in an interview with a particular leader? Have a question you’d like to hear answered? Contact us @DODReads or [email protected]. Finally, head to DODReads for more resources, free books, and interviews with military authors. The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
    9/13/2021
    29:29

About DODReads: What are you reading?

The views presented in this podcast are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
