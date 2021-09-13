What are you reading? is a podcast dedicated to inspiring a culture of scholarship and lifelong learning in the Armed Forces. This podcast is in partnership wit...
General Stanley A. McChrystal, USA (Ret.)
This is the final episode of the DODReads: What are you Reading? podcast. Thank you for listening!
In Episode 63, host Tim Bettis interviews General Stanley McChrystal, USA (Ret.) on risk, learning from history, and the importance of language skills. General McChrystal is an Army Ranger who led Joint Special Operations Command and Commanded the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and United States Forces - Afghanistan before his retirement in 2010. He is the Founder of the McChrystal Group and is a senior fellow at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Check out his newest book - Risk: A User's Guide.
The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.
1/24/2022
43:57
General George W. Casey, Jr., USA (Ret.)
In Episode 62, host Bryan Wittmeyer interviews retired U.S. Army General George Casey, the 36th U.S. Army Chief of Staff and the commander of the Multi-National Force-Iraq from 2004 to 2007. The two discuss General Casey's philosophy on leadership and the skills leaders need today to succeed in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environment.
Book Recommendations:
The Revolution Trilogy, Rick Atkinson
The Liberation Trilogy, Rick Atkinson
The Mitch Rapp Saga (fiction), Vince Flynn
The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal, 1870-1914, David McCullough
10/25/2021
48:48
Richard Kidd IV, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience
In Episode 60, Julie Stabile interviews Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience, Richard Kidd. They discuss how to develop climate literacy, the role of junior leaders in the response to climate change, and how to manage a diverse portfolio. The DOD’s Climate Adaptation Plan discussed was released on October 7, 2021 and is linked below.
Recommendations
The Stranger by Albert Camus
Operation Barbarbossa and Germany’s Defeat in the East by David Stahel
Dream Catchers by Philip Jenkins
The Overstory by Richard Powers
DOD Climate Adaptation Plan
Summary for Policy Makers from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
All Hell Breaking Loose by Michael Klare
Under the Sky We Make by Kimberly Nicholas
Drawdown by Paul Hawken
Scatter, Adapt, and Remember by Annalee Newitz
This Republic of Suffering by Drew Gilpin Faust
The Rise and Fall of Great Powers by Paul Kennedy
10/11/2021
31:35
Rear Admiral Kenneth Bernard, USPHS (Ret.)
In Episode 59, Ryder Ashcraft interviews Rear Admiral Kenneth Bernard of the U.S. Public Health Service. They discuss the ability of government agencies to respond to a public health crisis, future biosecurity threats that may affect readiness, and how to plan for future challenges.
Book Recommendations:
Warnings, R. P. Eddy and Richard A. Clarke
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
9/27/2021
35:16
Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, USCG (Ret.)
In Episode 58, Julie Stabile interviews Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, USCG (Ret.), the author of Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass. They discuss character development, lifelong learning, and how to continually grow as a leader.
Book recommendations:
Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
Make Your Bed, Admiral William McRaven
The Boys in the Boat, Daniel James Brown
How Women Rise, Sally Helgesen and Marshall Goldsmith
Extreme Ownership, Jocko Willink and Leif Babin
The One-Minute Manager, Ken Blanchard
