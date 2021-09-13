General Stanley A. McChrystal, USA (Ret.)

This is the final episode of the DODReads: What are you Reading? podcast. Thank you for listening! In Episode 63, host Tim Bettis interviews General Stanley McChrystal, USA (Ret.) on risk, learning from history, and the importance of language skills. General McChrystal is an Army Ranger who led Joint Special Operations Command and Commanded the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and United States Forces - Afghanistan before his retirement in 2010. He is the Founder of the McChrystal Group and is a senior fellow at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Check out his newest book - Risk: A User's Guide. As always, head to DODReads.com for more resources, free books, and interviews with military authors. The views presented in this episode are those of the participants and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense or its components.