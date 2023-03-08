Doctorly Unhinged is a podcast that brings you inside doctors' minds for their professional take in a casual and relatable way. With a spotlight on dermatology,...
A psoriasis molecule that causes aging, the rise of Dermatology skincare, skin benefits from muscadine wine, and LED masks, the device trend with staying power.
We look at a psoriasis molecule that may also cause aging, how brands have widely adopted Dermatologist recommended ingredients, and whether that is actually a good thing. Also, the skin benefits from muscadine wine, even alcohol-free, and the trend of LED masks and why they have staying power.
8/3/2023
33:58
Barbie skincare routine and how often should you really be showering?
We break down the details of the Barbie skincare routine step by step and look at the controversial craze, how often do dermatologists really say you should be showering?
1:08 - What's going on.
3:52 - Podcast update
4:55 - Top 4 moisturizers for the summer
12:40 - Margot Robbie's "Barbie" skin routine breakdown
30:16 - How many showers are too many?
Disclaimer: This podcast is not intended to provide diagnosis, treatment, or medical advice. Content provided in this podcast is for educational purposes only. Please consult with a physician regarding any health-related diagnosis or treatment.
7/26/2023
35:04
Rise of the Threads App, the Viral Aging Filter, and Is TikTok Ruining Dermatology?
Doctorly Duo discusses the new Threads App from Meta, the dangers of the aging filter, and whether TikTok beauty content is ruining dermatology.
Topics Discussed:
0:22 - What is Threads and should Dr. Maxfield join?
12:46 - The Age Filter takes the internet by storm.
25:47 - What dermatologists think of social media skin trends.
7/20/2023
36:23
Prime Day Scams, Wedding and Event Skincare, and the Risks of Generic Store Brands
With Dr. Shah under the weather, the Doctorly duo discusses common cold hacks, what they're buying on Prime Day, and the skincare sequence to follow for your wedding. They also dive into the risks and rise of generic private label store brands and discuss the Fragrance of the Year.
Episode Topics:
2:34 - Our favorite common cold hacks
7:20 - Prime Day: What are you buying?
9:54 - Working in retail and the hardest jobs we have had
12:37 - Wedding Skincare
25:42 - Research finds store brands are on the rise
36:15 - Fragrance Foundation Awards
7/12/2023
39:03
Exercise Skincare, Do Sunscreen Sprays and Sticks Work? And the Genetic Testing for Your Skincare Routine
We look at how to take care of your skin before and after you exercise, how to make sunscreen sprays and sticks work for your skin, and what genetic testing might mean for your skincare
(3:28) - Tips for before and after working out
(6:32) - Sunscreen Sticks Controversy
(9:47) - Skepticism of sprays
(11:51) - The hardest part of skin care after working out
(15:46) - Hack for acne prone skin
(16:35) - Korean Cosmetic Firm and genetic testing
