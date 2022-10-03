Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to Do It For the Process from Emily Jeffords in the App
Emily Jeffords
Empowering artists to live creatively and to THRIVE while doing so! A Podcast from Emily Jeffords Studio
ArtsVisual ArtsBusinessEntrepreneurship
  • But Can You Have Fun AND Make Money?
    A thoughtful listener sent in a question that resonated deeply with this community: "How have you handled the different seasons of your life while maintaining your business?"   As we talk about play and creative freedom, paying attention to sustainability is also incredibly important. There’s a delicate balance that most artists need to find between creative freedom and emotional safety (which also includes financial security).   Listed to my five tips for growing a profitable business while also ENJOYING all of it!   Making Art Work opens in late August! JOIN US Check out the Artist Path to Success to learn about your unique creative journey and business growth Come see the art that's making me happiest on Instagram (the videos are BEAUTIFUL!) Visit my studio (virtually) :) The Poem I read by Mary Oliver can be found in this book   
    7/20/2023
    44:53
  • The Only Goal You Need This Summer: PLAY
    The summer months are full of extra light, energy, joy, and warmth -- they are the perfect months to focus on creativity, but more than that, creative PLAY.  In this episode, we discuss the importance of creating inspiration and energy overflow so that you can give from abundance and create work that is fulfilling in a deep and lasting way.  Creativity thrives when we give ourselves the freedom to play. The studio is your haven, your playground. Let go of expectations, rules, and limitations. Experiment with different techniques, materials, and styles.  Tip this same experimental, free-flowing, playful energy into your business as well! The most impactful offers and products I've created in my business came about because of PLAY. The ideas excited me, the challenge felt new and alive, and I found a joyful energy that made the work fully delightful.    I can't wait to see what you create in this season!    >> In this episode, I shared that Making Art Work is coming back this autumn! Doors open in late August. Let’s dismantle the idea of the “Starving Artist.” Join me in my 9-week signature class, where I teach you everything I know about running a successful creative business.   I also stayed in a beautiful Airbnb, The Forestry House, in Travelers Rest. Definitely a beautiful getaway!   The poem(s) I read in this episode came from the book "Inward" by Yung Pueblo    --- Please take a second to leave a quick review and rate this podcast. I read each review, and they mean so much to me! Also, SHARE THIS EPISODE with a friend or on Instagram Stories! Tag me so I can reshare!    Want to see the artwork I was talking about in this episode? I shared it on Instagram! Come on over and join the IG Community!   
    7/6/2023
    34:37
  • Getting Back Into Abundance In the Studio
    There’s this thing about “big magic” that I love – but also dislike – magic (inspiration) can come to you and change your whole life and work in the most powerful and beautiful of ways, but it can also leave if you are not prepared to honor it and use it. I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it feels true right now, and it’s adding a bit of scarcity to my mindset that doesn’t need to be present.    As I choose to step into more abundance in my studio practice, there are some words of affirmation that have proven to be POWERFUL. Let me share those with you here:  I will create good work today. Inspiration lives inside of me. I can tap into it whenever and wherever.  It’s ok to create bad work.  Creative flow is easy for me to access. It’s ok to rest and come back to this idea. I know these words are simple, and that is their magic. The simplicity of these mindset shifts means they are EFFECTIVE.   If this podcast has impacted you, please rate and review this show. I would be SO thankful!   Also, please screenshot and share this episode to enter to receive a book of poetry by my new favorite author and poet, Andrea Gibson. Do so by JULY 1ST, please! 🥰 
    6/22/2023
    34:10
  • Welcome Back to Do It For The Process
    It's been a while. Let's catch back up. Many things in my life have changed, and many are still the same. One thing that has remained the same is that creativity is deeply generous, art has the power to HEAL, and empowering other artists is deeply meaningful and powerful.    I read a poem by my new favorite poet, Andrea Gibson. Check out their work here. And read the poem I read in this podcast on their Instagram.   It is an honor to be back in this space with you! If you're aching for a little more creative community and super valuable education and resources for running your business, join The Collective when the doors open! It's $34 and completely FULL of insight and value.    Xox Emily Jeffords  
    6/8/2023
    30:11
  • Love Your Creativity Enough to VALUE IT -- My Sabbatical Year
    I'm doing something brave - scary - generous - loving - needed - luxurious - important - countercultural...  I'm RESTING. Not yet -- right now I'm diving headfirst into Making Art Work and I'm SO excited to nurture and empower the Creative Community in this way. My sabbatical will begin in 2023 and will be focused on creativity, inspiration, rest, writing, and nurturing the parts of my that have been patiently waiting for attention.   I'm so excited.    If you're feeling thirsty for inspiration and creativity, maybe this is your nudge to think about prioritizing those things just a bit.  You don't have to have a sabbatical year -- you could start by carving out 2 hours a week to nourish that part of you. Create a terrarium around your inspiration and walk in it as often as you can.  This big dream is living in you for a reason. Creativity is blooming inside of you because it has found a home there. That's an honor. Elizabeth Gilbert has a theory about inspiration being a living thing that is looking for a receptive home to give it form – YOU are that form.  You are that home.  You have that ability.  And Creativity will never take from you more than it gives. It may give you joy, connection, purpose, money, impact, or a vehicle for change – I think it will give you ALL of the above. Trust it. Honor it. Empower it.    My inbox and DM's have been spilling over with big-hearted creatives eager and nervous about taking the next step in their creative journey – trusting me to walk alongside them. What an honor! Making Art Work is open for enrollment through TOMORROW!   If you're feeling those same nerves, eagerness, readiness, but also a bit of uncertainty, please take some of my confidence. This work is GOOD. YOU can do it. I will help you accomplish big, beautiful things.    xo Emily   @Emily_Jeffords emilyjeffords.com 
    3/10/2022
    17:50

About Do It For the Process from Emily Jeffords

Empowering artists to live creatively and to THRIVE while doing so! A Podcast from Emily Jeffords Studio
