Do It For the Process from Emily Jeffords

The Only Goal You Need This Summer: PLAY
The summer months are full of extra light, energy, joy, and warmth -- they are the perfect months to focus on creativity, but more than that, creative PLAY.
In this episode, we discuss the importance of creating inspiration and energy overflow so that you can give from abundance and create work that is fulfilling in a deep and lasting way.
Creativity thrives when we give ourselves the freedom to play. The studio is your haven, your playground. Let go of expectations, rules, and limitations. Experiment with different techniques, materials, and styles.
Tip this same experimental, free-flowing, playful energy into your business as well! The most impactful offers and products I've created in my business came about because of PLAY. The ideas excited me, the challenge felt new and alive, and I found a joyful energy that made the work fully delightful.
I can't wait to see what you create in this season!
>> In this episode, I shared that Making Art Work is coming back this autumn! Doors open in late August. Let’s dismantle the idea of the “Starving Artist.” Join me in my 9-week signature class, where I teach you everything I know about running a successful creative business.
I also stayed in a beautiful Airbnb, The Forestry House, in Travelers Rest. Definitely a beautiful getaway!
The poem(s) I read in this episode came from the book "Inward" by Yung Pueblo
