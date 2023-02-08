405 - The Minister For Murder, Thomas Ley

Politicians aren't trusted by the public at the best of times, but one Australian member of parliament really lowered the bar. Thomas Ley was a Minister for Justice whose opponents and critics had a habit of dying in mysterious circumstances or 'disappearing.' Everything came to an eventual head with the infamous 'Chalk Pit Murder.' Joining us to hear all about it is Jackson Baly and Adam Carnevale from Sanspants Radio. This is a comedy/history podcast, the report begins at approximately 08:35 (though as always, we go off on tangents throughout the report).Support the show and get rewards like bonus episodes: patreon.com/DoGoOnPodSupport the show on Apple podcasts and get bonus episodes in the app: http://apple.co/dogoon Live show tickets: https://dogoonpod.com/live-shows/ Submit a topic idea directly to the hat: dogoonpod.com/suggest-a-topic/Check out our merch: https://do-go-on-podcast.creator-spring.com/ Check out our other podcasts:Book Cheat: https://play.acast.com/s/book-cheatPrime Mates: https://play.acast.com/s/prime-mates/Listen Now: https://play.acast.com/s/listen-now/Who Knew It with Matt Stewart: https://play.acast.com/s/who-knew-it-with-matt-stewart/ Our awesome theme song by Evan Munro-Smith and logo by Peader ThomasDo Go On acknowledges the traditional owners of the land we record on, the Wurundjeri people, in the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present. REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING:https://adb.anu.edu.au/biography/ley-thomas-john-tom-7191 https://www.news.com.au/national/crime/the-twisted-fate-of-madman-murderer-thomas-ley/news-story/afa71ff5175d6c628ec7285fddbec353 https://murderpedia.org/male.L/l/ley-thomas-john.htm https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Ley# https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/30518501 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.