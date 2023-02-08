Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A fact based comedy podcast. Each week Melbourne comedians Matt Stewart, Jess Perkins and Dave Warneke take it in turns to research a topic and report back to the class.
HistoryComedy
A fact based comedy podcast. Each week Melbourne comedians Matt Stewart, Jess Perkins and Dave Warneke take it in turns to research a topic and report back to t...
Available Episodes

5 of 430
  • 406 - Princess/Spy Kawashima Yoshiko
    Yoshiko Kawashima was born a Chinese princess in the Qing dynasty, but due to a string of events later became a Japanese spy known for cross dressing and becoming a master of disguise. It's a wild tale, enjoy! This is a comedy/history podcast, the report begins at approximately 04:17 (though as always, we go off on tangents throughout the report).Support the show and get rewards like bonus episodes: patreon.com/DoGoOnPodSubmit a topic idea directly to the hat: dogoonpod.com/suggest-a-topic/Check out our AACTA nominated web series: http://bit.ly/DGOWebSeries​Twitter: @DoGoOnPodInstagram: @DoGoOnPodFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoGoOnPod/Email us: [email protected] Check out our other podcasts:Book Cheat: https://play.acast.com/s/book-cheatPrime Mates: https://play.acast.com/s/prime-mates/Listen Now: https://play.acast.com/s/listen-now/Who Knew It with Matt Stewart: https://play.acast.com/s/who-knew-it-with-matt-stewart/ Our awesome theme song by Evan Munro-Smith and logo by Peader ThomasDo Go On acknowledges the traditional owners of the land we record on, the Wurundjeri people, in the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present. REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING:Manchu Princess, Japanese Spy by Phyllis Birnbaumhttps://allthatsinteresting.com/yoshiko-kawashimahttps://content.time.com/time/subscriber/article/0,33009,798305,00.htmlhttps://www.encyclopedia.com/women/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/yoshiko-kawashima-1906-1948https://www.readex.com/blog/uncovering-incredible-story-yoshiko-kawashima-open-source-intelligence Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    8/2/2023
    2:07:00
  • 405 - The Minister For Murder, Thomas Ley
    Politicians aren't trusted by the public at the best of times, but one Australian member of parliament really lowered the bar. Thomas Ley was a Minister for Justice whose opponents and critics had a habit of dying in mysterious circumstances or 'disappearing.' Everything came to an eventual head with the infamous 'Chalk Pit Murder.' Joining us to hear all about it is Jackson Baly and Adam Carnevale from Sanspants Radio. This is a comedy/history podcast, the report begins at approximately 08:35 (though as always, we go off on tangents throughout the report).Support the show and get rewards like bonus episodes: patreon.com/DoGoOnPodSupport the show on Apple podcasts and get bonus episodes in the app: http://apple.co/dogoon Live show tickets: https://dogoonpod.com/live-shows/ Submit a topic idea directly to the hat: dogoonpod.com/suggest-a-topic/Check out our merch: https://do-go-on-podcast.creator-spring.com/ Check out our other podcasts:Book Cheat: https://play.acast.com/s/book-cheatPrime Mates: https://play.acast.com/s/prime-mates/Listen Now: https://play.acast.com/s/listen-now/Who Knew It with Matt Stewart: https://play.acast.com/s/who-knew-it-with-matt-stewart/ Our awesome theme song by Evan Munro-Smith and logo by Peader ThomasDo Go On acknowledges the traditional owners of the land we record on, the Wurundjeri people, in the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present. REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING:https://adb.anu.edu.au/biography/ley-thomas-john-tom-7191 https://www.news.com.au/national/crime/the-twisted-fate-of-madman-murderer-thomas-ley/news-story/afa71ff5175d6c628ec7285fddbec353 https://murderpedia.org/male.L/l/ley-thomas-john.htm https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Ley# https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/30518501 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/26/2023
    1:50:41
  • 404 - Walter Cronkite
    Often on Do Go On, we like to tell you about people whose name you probably recognise, but whose life you know little about. This week, we tell you all about 'The Most Trusted Man In America' - Walter Cronkite. This is a comedy/history podcast, the report begins at approximately 05:16 (though as always, we go off on tangents throughout the report).Support the show and get rewards like bonus episodes: patreon.com/DoGoOnPodSubmit a topic idea directly to the hat: dogoonpod.com/suggest-a-topic/ Check out our AACTA nominated web series: http://bit.ly/DGOWebSeries​ Twitter: @DoGoOnPodInstagram: @DoGoOnPodFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoGoOnPod/Email us: [email protected] Check out our other podcasts:Book Cheat: https://play.acast.com/s/book-cheatPrime Mates: https://play.acast.com/s/prime-mates/Listen Now: https://play.acast.com/s/listen-now/Who Knew It with Matt Stewart: https://play.acast.com/s/who-knew-it-with-matt-stewart/ Our awesome theme song by Evan Munro-Smith and logo by Peader ThomasDo Go On acknowledges the traditional owners of the land we record on, the Wurundjeri people, in the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present. REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING:https://www.britannica.com/biography/Walter-Cronkitehttps://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/walter-cronkite-retires-from-cbs-evening-newshttps://www.washingtonpost.com/national/did-the-news-media-led-by-walter-cronkite-lose-the-war-in-vietnam/2018/05/25/a5b3e098-495e-11e8-827e-190efaf1f1ee_story.htmlhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Writing_69thhttps://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-features/walter-we-hardly-knew-you-234885 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/19/2023
    1:33:12
  • 403 - The Beast of Gévaudan
    In the 1670s a mysterious beast terrorised the villagers of the Gévaudan province in France, in this epic episode we hear the Beast's story - full of mystery, death, heroes, villains and lot of spot on French pronunciations, enjoy!This is a comedy/history podcast, the report begins at approximately 08:54(though as always, we go off on tangents throughout the report).Support the show and get rewards like bonus episodes: patreon.com/DoGoOnPodLive show tickets: https://dogoonpod.com/live-shows/ Submit a topic idea directly to the hat: dogoonpod.com/suggest-a-topic/Check out our merch: https://do-go-on-podcast.creator-spring.com/ Check out our AACTA nominated web series: http://bit.ly/DGOWebSeries​ Twitter: @DoGoOnPodInstagram: @DoGoOnPodFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoGoOnPod/Email us: [email protected] Check out our other podcasts:Book Cheat: https://play.acast.com/s/book-cheatPrime Mates: https://play.acast.com/s/prime-mates/Listen Now: https://play.acast.com/s/listen-now/Who Knew It with Matt Stewart: https://play.acast.com/s/who-knew-it-with-matt-stewart/ Our awesome theme song by Evan Munro-Smith and logo by Peader ThomasDo Go On acknowledges the traditional owners of the land we record on, the Wurundjeri people, in the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present. REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING:Beast: Werewolves, Serial Killers, and Man-Eaters: The Mystery of the Monsters of the Gévaudan by S. R. Schwalb and Gustavo Sánchez Romerohttps://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/beast-gevaudan-terrorized-france-countryside-180963820/https://www.history.com/news/beast-gevaudan-france-theorieshttps://www.forbes.com/sites/davidbressan/2017/06/28/terror-and-geology-the-beast-of-gevaudan/?sh=6581fef722c4 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/12/2023
    3:33:04
  • 402 - The Great Wine Fraud
    This week we are joined by our friend Suren Jayemanne to tell us all about The Great Wine Fraud. Mover and shaker Rudy Kurniawan made millions selling rare vintage wines, but all was not what it seemed.This is a comedy/history podcast, the report begins at approximately 11:11 (though as always, we go off on tangents throughout the report).Check out Suren and Matt's new TV show Good Tucker on SBS Food and see Suren's stand up show at Comedy Republic, July 22:https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:229/38:482/ Support the show and get rewards like bonus episodes: patreon.com/DoGoOnPodLive show tickets: https://dogoonpod.com/live-shows/ Submit a topic idea directly to the hat: dogoonpod.com/suggest-a-topic/Check out our merch: https://do-go-on-podcast.creator-spring.com/ Check out our AACTA nominated web series: http://bit.ly/DGOWebSeries​ Twitter: @DoGoOnPodInstagram: @DoGoOnPodFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoGoOnPod/Email us: [email protected] Check out our other podcasts:Book Cheat: https://play.acast.com/s/book-cheatPrime Mates: https://play.acast.com/s/prime-mates/Listen Now: https://play.acast.com/s/listen-now/Who Knew It with Matt Stewart: https://play.acast.com/s/who-knew-it-with-matt-stewart/ Our awesome theme song by Evan Munro-Smith and logo by Peader ThomasDo Go On acknowledges the traditional owners of the land we record on, the Wurundjeri people, in the Kulin nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present. REFERENCES AND FURTHER READING:Sour Grapes (2016)https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5728684/ https://www.theguardian.com/global/2016/sep/11/the-great-wine-fraud-a-vintage-swindlehttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudy_Kurniawan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/5/2023
    1:52:54

About Do Go On

A fact based comedy podcast. Each week Melbourne comedians Matt Stewart, Jess Perkins and Dave Warneke take it in turns to research a topic and report back to the class. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
