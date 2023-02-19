الحلقة ١١: كيف تطلب قهوة بالانجليزي

في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في كافيه بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي :الحوار customer: "Excuse me, can I get a cup of coffee? barista: "Sure, would you like it black or with cream and sugar?" customer: "I'll have it with cream and sugar, please. And can I get it in medium size?" barista: "Of course, medium size with cream and sugar coming right up. Is there anything else I can get for you?" customer: "No, that's all for now. But I was wondering, do you have any decaf coffee options? I am trying to reduce my caffeine intake." barista: "Yes, we do have decaffeinated coffee options, would you like to try one of those instead?" customer: "That sounds good, I'll have a decaf coffee with cream and sugar please." barista: "Coming right up. Let me know if you need anything else." customer: "Thank you, I appreciate it. Also, Can I have some sugar packets ?" barista: "Sure, I'll bring it over with your coffee. Is there anything else I can help you with?" customer: "No, that's all for now. Thanks barista: "You're welcome