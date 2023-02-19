Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to دليلك للانجليزي in the App
Listen to دليلك للانجليزي in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
دليلك للانجليزي

دليلك للانجليزي

Podcast دليلك للانجليزي
Podcast دليلك للانجليزي

دليلك للانجليزي

عبدالرحمن حجازي
add
بودكاست يهتم باختصار تعلم الانجليزي عن طريق الممارسة الانجليزي بالاستماع More
Education
بودكاست يهتم باختصار تعلم الانجليزي عن طريق الممارسة الانجليزي بالاستماع More

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • الحلقة ١٢: كيف تشتري ملابس بالانجليزي
    في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في محل ملابس بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي Customer: Hi, I'm looking for a new t-shirt. الزبون: اهلا، ببحث عن تيشرت جديد. Salesperson: Sure, we have a great collection over here. What type are you looking for? مندوب المبيعات: اكيد، عندنا مجموعة رهيبة هنا. ايش النوع اللي تدور عليه؟ Customer: Something new not like what I'm wearing now . .،الزبون: شيء جديد مو زي اللي انا لابسه دحين Salesperson: We have all colors of T-shirts .. Do you like light or dark colors? مندوب المبيعات: عندنا كل الالوان من التيشرتات .. تحب الالوان الفاتحة ولا الغامقة؟ Customer: I like dark colors العميل: احب الالوان الغامغة Salesperson: great. here you are this is a new collection مندوب المبيعات: حلووو اتفضل دي مجموعة جديدة Customer: Can I try it on? العميل: هل اقدر اجربه؟ Salesperson: Of course, the fitting rooms are over there. Let me know if you need any help. مندوب المبيعات: طبعا، غرف القياس موجودة هناك. اعطيني خبر اذا كنت تحتاج لأي مساعدة. Customer: (after trying on a t-shirt ) It fits great, I'll take it. الزبون: (بعد ما جرب اللبس) تناسب بشكل رهيب، حاخدها. Salesperson: Great, that will be 250 Riyals. مندوب المبيعات: حلووو، حيكون 250 ريال.
    3/19/2023
    21:27
  • الحلقة ١١: كيف تطلب قهوة بالانجليزي
    في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في كافيه بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي :الحوار customer: "Excuse me, can I get a cup of coffee? barista: "Sure, would you like it black or with cream and sugar?" customer: "I'll have it with cream and sugar, please. And can I get it in medium size?" barista: "Of course, medium size with cream and sugar coming right up. Is there anything else I can get for you?" customer: "No, that's all for now. But I was wondering, do you have any decaf coffee options? I am trying to reduce my caffeine intake." barista: "Yes, we do have decaffeinated coffee options, would you like to try one of those instead?" customer: "That sounds good, I'll have a decaf coffee with cream and sugar please." barista: "Coming right up. Let me know if you need anything else." customer: "Thank you, I appreciate it. Also, Can I have some sugar packets ?" barista: "Sure, I'll bring it over with your coffee. Is there anything else I can help you with?" customer: "No, that's all for now. Thanks barista: "You're welcome
    3/6/2023
    30:01
  • الحلقة ١٠: كيف تسال وتشتري جوال بالانجليزي
    في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في محل الكترونيات بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي :الحوار Customer: Hello, I'm interested in buying a new mobile phone. Can you help me with that? Salesperson: Of course, what kind of phone are you looking for? Customer: I'm looking for a phone with a good camera and a large battery life. Salesperson: Great, we have several options. Would you prefer a phone with a larger screen or a more compact size? Customer: I prefer a larger screen. Salesperson: Okay, we have several models that have large screens and great camera capabilities. For example, the new iPhone has a great camera and a long battery life. The Samsung Galaxy series also have great cameras and large batteries. Customer: I would like to take a look at the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. Salesperson: Great, Are there any specific storage you're looking for? Customer: I would like to have at least 128GB of storage Salesperson: Don't worry both of them have more then this  Customer:  Okay, I'll take the iPhone. Salesperson: Good choice please go ahead to the cashier. Customer: Thanks for your help. Salesperson: You're welcome. Thank you for choosing our store.
    2/19/2023
    36:01
  • الحلقة ٩: كيف تطمن على احد مريض
    في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار بين صاحبين بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي :الحوار Person 1: Hey, how are you feeling? I heard you've been sick. Person 2: Yeah, I've had a terrible cold. Person 1: I'm sorry to hear that. Is there anything I can do to help? Person 2: Thanks for asking. I think I just need to rest and drink plenty of fluids. But it's nice to know you're thinking of me. Person 1: sure. You're a great friend and I hope you start feeling better soon. Person 2: Thanks you, see you next week.
    2/12/2023
    20:44
  • الحلقة ٨: كيف تطلب تاكسي بالانجليزي
    في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في فندق بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي :الحوار Person 1: Hi, I'm looking for a taxi. Can you help me? Person 2: Sure, what's your destination? Person 1: I need to go to the airport, please. Person 2: No problem. That will be $45. Person 1: Okay, here you go. Thank you. Person 2: You're welcome. Have a safe trip. Person 1: Thanks. I'll see you soon.
    2/5/2023
    18:55

More Education podcasts

About دليلك للانجليزي

بودكاست يهتم باختصار تعلم الانجليزي عن طريق الممارسة الانجليزي بالاستماع
Podcast website

Listen to دليلك للانجليزي, Confidently You: Women in Leadership and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

دليلك للانجليزي

دليلك للانجليزي

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

دليلك للانجليزي: Podcasts in Family