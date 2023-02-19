بودكاست يهتم باختصار تعلم الانجليزي عن طريق الممارسة الانجليزي بالاستماع More
الحلقة ١٢: كيف تشتري ملابس بالانجليزي
في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في محل ملابس بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي
Customer: Hi, I'm looking for a new t-shirt.
الزبون: اهلا، ببحث عن تيشرت جديد.
Salesperson: Sure, we have a great collection over here. What type are you looking for?
مندوب المبيعات: اكيد، عندنا مجموعة رهيبة هنا. ايش النوع اللي تدور عليه؟
Customer: Something new not like what I'm wearing now .
.،الزبون: شيء جديد مو زي اللي انا لابسه دحين
Salesperson: We have all colors of T-shirts .. Do you like light or dark colors?
مندوب المبيعات: عندنا كل الالوان من التيشرتات .. تحب الالوان الفاتحة ولا الغامقة؟
Customer: I like dark colors
العميل: احب الالوان الغامغة
Salesperson: great. here you are this is a new collection
مندوب المبيعات: حلووو اتفضل دي مجموعة جديدة
Customer: Can I try it on?
العميل: هل اقدر اجربه؟
Salesperson: Of course, the fitting rooms are over there. Let me know if you need any help.
مندوب المبيعات: طبعا، غرف القياس موجودة هناك. اعطيني خبر اذا كنت تحتاج لأي مساعدة.
Customer: (after trying on a t-shirt ) It fits great, I'll take it.
الزبون: (بعد ما جرب اللبس) تناسب بشكل رهيب، حاخدها.
Salesperson: Great, that will be 250 Riyals.
مندوب المبيعات: حلووو، حيكون 250 ريال.
3/19/2023
21:27
الحلقة ١١: كيف تطلب قهوة بالانجليزي
في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في كافيه بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي
:الحوار
customer: "Excuse me, can I get a cup of coffee?
barista: "Sure, would you like it black or with cream and sugar?"
customer: "I'll have it with cream and sugar, please. And can I get it in medium size?"
barista: "Of course, medium size with cream and sugar coming right up. Is there anything else I can get for you?"
customer: "No, that's all for now. But I was wondering, do you have any decaf coffee options? I am trying to reduce my caffeine intake."
barista: "Yes, we do have decaffeinated coffee options, would you like to try one of those instead?"
customer: "That sounds good, I'll have a decaf coffee with cream and sugar please."
barista: "Coming right up. Let me know if you need anything else."
customer: "Thank you, I appreciate it. Also, Can I have some sugar packets ?"
barista: "Sure, I'll bring it over with your coffee. Is there anything else I can help you with?"
customer: "No, that's all for now. Thanks
barista: "You're welcome
3/6/2023
30:01
الحلقة ١٠: كيف تسال وتشتري جوال بالانجليزي
في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في محل الكترونيات بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي
:الحوار
Customer: Hello, I'm interested in buying a new mobile phone. Can you help me with that?
Salesperson: Of course, what kind of phone are you looking for?
Customer: I'm looking for a phone with a good camera and a large battery life.
Salesperson: Great, we have several options. Would you prefer a phone with a larger screen or a more compact size?
Customer: I prefer a larger screen.
Salesperson: Okay, we have several models that have large screens and great camera capabilities. For example, the new iPhone has a great camera and a long battery life. The Samsung Galaxy series also have great cameras and large batteries.
Customer: I would like to take a look at the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy.
Salesperson: Great, Are there any specific storage you're looking for?
Customer: I would like to have at least 128GB of storage
Salesperson: Don't worry both of them have more then this
Customer: Okay, I'll take the iPhone.
Salesperson: Good choice please go ahead to the cashier.
Customer: Thanks for your help.
Salesperson: You're welcome. Thank you for choosing our store.
2/19/2023
36:01
الحلقة ٩: كيف تطمن على احد مريض
في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار بين صاحبين بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي
:الحوار
Person 1: Hey, how are you feeling? I heard you've been sick.
Person 2: Yeah, I've had a terrible cold.
Person 1: I'm sorry to hear that. Is there anything I can do to help?
Person 2: Thanks for asking. I think I just need to rest and drink plenty of fluids. But it's nice to know you're thinking of me.
Person 1: sure. You're a great friend and I hope you start feeling better soon.
Person 2: Thanks you, see you next week.
2/12/2023
20:44
الحلقة ٨: كيف تطلب تاكسي بالانجليزي
في هذا البودكاست اخذنا حوار في فندق بالانجليزي وشرحناه بالعربي
:الحوار
Person 1: Hi, I'm looking for a taxi. Can you help me?
Person 2: Sure, what's your destination?
Person 1: I need to go to the airport, please.
Person 2: No problem. That will be $45.
Person 1: Okay, here you go. Thank you.
Person 2: You're welcome. Have a safe trip.
Person 1: Thanks. I'll see you soon.