Making music has never been easier, but building a music career today is altogether different. Finding the right audience for your music takes an entrepreneuria... More
Available Episodes
5 of 340
#336: The INSANE Social Content Idea List for Musicians
Artists who want to promote their music online know they have to be active on social to build an audience and engage fans, but some days you just don't know what to post! If you're stumped for social inspo, check out this episode of the DIY Musician Podcast where we run through an insane list of ideas for you to try.
5/18/2023
1:25:27
#335: Why Musicians Quit: And How to Avoid It!
Pursuing a music career can be incredibly challenging. As an independent musician, it's easy to get overwhelmed and frustrated. The journey is full of ups and downs, and the road ahead looks like endless work. But why do musicians really quit? What are the pain-points that cause so many talented musicians to throw in the towel? And most importantly, how can you overcome these challenges and thrive in your music pursuits? In this episode of The DIY Musician Podcast, we'll take a look at some common reasons why musicians quit, and offer encouraging solutions to help you keep moving forward!
5/9/2023
1:13:19
#334: 5 New SPOTIFY Features + 5 Fun Hacks!
Spotify has launched some new tools for artists to promote their music, and in today's episode we're going to discuss how to use these new features and what they might mean for your music poromotion. Plus, we have 5 fun music marketing hacks!
4/25/2023
1:16:06
#333: Cassie Petrey - Building a Social Strategy
Whether you love it or hate it, social media is one of your best options when it comes to finding an audience for your songs and building a lasting fanbase. In this episode, we talk with Cassie Petrey, CEO and co-founder of Crowd Surf, a music marketing firm that has run social media campaigns for household names like Camila Cabello, Kim Petras, and Backstreet Boys, as well as countless local and grassroots artists.
4/12/2023
1:07:53
#332: 15 Email Marketing Mistakes Musicians Make
Email is still the most effective online communications channel you have to market your music, drive sales, and deepen your connection with fans. If that's statistically true (and it is), then why do so many musicians fumble when it comes to their email list? In this episode, we'll address 15 common mistakes musicians make when it comes to email marketing.
Making music has never been easier, but building a music career today is altogether different. Finding the right audience for your music takes an entrepreneurial mindset, a lot of hard work, and a willingness to experiment. The DIY Musician Podcast features interviews with artists of all styles and backgrounds who’ve found a unique but authentic pathway to success, as well as in-depth discussions with music publicists, promoters, lawyers, publishers, talent buyers, and more. This podcast is geared towards independent musicians who want to build a sustainable music career without giving up (too much) financial or creative control. Hosts Kevin and Chris work with hundreds of thousands of artists at CD Baby, and are actively releasing and promoting their own music too; they're part of the same community they’re helping to educate and encourage with each new episode.