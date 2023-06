Divorce: What I Wish My Parents Knew

19: Resource - exEXPERTS (Jessica & T.H.)

I was very honored to interview the exEXPERTS: Jessica Klingbaum and T.H. Irwin this week. Their stories are wild! They have been best friends since college and their exes were best friends; however, their individual divorces could not be more different. With Jessica having kids at ages two and four and T.H. with a four, six, and eight-year-old at the time of the divorce, they know a thing or two. Listen in as we discuss what parenting through divorce was like for them, and how their kids received the new change. This episode covers: Having the "talk" with your kids The stigma around telling people you're divorced Why it's important to talk to your kids about how they are doing with the divorce throughout their life How to advise your older kids on how to deal with their narcissistic parent and much more! Where to find the exEXPERTS: exEXPERTS website The Divorce Etc... Podcast exEXPERTS Instagram Subscribe/Follow the podcast to keep up with all future episodes! If you got something out of it, please let me know by leaving a review. Share with others who need this hope and advice! The Website Instagram TikTok Facebook Email: [email protected] Music by Cameron Tarvin --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/grace-casper/support