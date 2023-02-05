Divorce: What I Wish My Parents Knew

Divorce from the kids' perspective. Divorce is such a painful process for everyone involved. Luckily, there are many resources for parents but most of these are... More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
21: I Wish He Didn't Leave So Abruptly - Alyssen Nguyen
In this episode Alyssen tells us what finding out about her mom's second divorce was like. This was a bigger deal since Alyssen grew up with her mom and stepdad. Her parents got divorced when she was too young to remember. We discuss what it's like when you lose a stepdad to divorce and how to navigate that relationship post divorce. We also talk about how poorly the divorce was communicated to Alyssen and how she wanted more answers and more communication! There is much more but you will have to listen to find out all of the details of what Alyssen wishes her parents knew.
5/22/2023
32:19
20: I Wish My Parents Considered Me More - Anonymous Jim
In this episode we hear from my anonymous friend, "Jim". Jim thought about his episode a lot and gives us five major things that divorce entails. These five things are things that parents need to consider their kid's interest in. Those five being:
The initial conversation
The move out process
What he calls "inevitable fall out" that happens with your kids
Making your child act as the middle man
Dating after divorce
After all of these five, we talk about how he came to recognize his parents as humans. The more he looked back at his family tree, the more he saw generational patterns of divorce and addiction. These made him have more compassion for his parents, understanding that they are only giving what they know.
5/15/2023
36:58
19: Resource - exEXPERTS (Jessica & T.H.)
I was very honored to interview the exEXPERTS: Jessica Klingbaum and T.H. Irwin this week. Their stories are wild! They have been best friends since college and their exes were best friends; however, their individual divorces could not be more different. With Jessica having kids at ages two and four and T.H. with a four, six, and eight-year-old at the time of the divorce, they know a thing or two. Listen in as we discuss what parenting through divorce was like for them, and how their kids received the new change.
This episode covers:
Having the "talk" with your kids
The stigma around telling people you're divorced
Why it's important to talk to your kids about how they are doing with the divorce throughout their life
How to advise your older kids on how to deal with their narcissistic parent
and much more!
Where to find the exEXPERTS:
exEXPERTS website
The Divorce Etc... Podcast
exEXPERTS Instagram
5/8/2023
52:26
18: I'm Glad I Forgave My Dad - Camille Price
In this episode, Camille walks us through how she found out about her parent's divorce at age 16 and how it created a barrier between her and her dad. Now she and her dad Marco Polo each other almost every day. How did it happen? Listen in as she explains the transformation of accepting her father as human, and letting him in her life again. Very proud of Camille, and I cannot believe the steps she has taken as such a young child of divorce.
This episode covers teen children of divorce, sharing adult content with kids too early, forgiveness, bonus families, and more.
5/2/2023
33:20
17: Resource- Mighty & Bright Co. (Sara Olsher)
Mother, Coparent, Cancer Survivor, and Entrepreneur. These are the descriptors that just scratch the surface when talking about my guest Sara Olsher. She is the creator of Mighty & Bright Co. This company provides magnetic calendars with magnetic options to fill your week with. This idea came to Sara when she put her daughter in counseling after she and her husband divorced. The counselor explained to Sara how crucial visual schedules are for children's development and for reducing anxiety levels. Sara also explains her passion for writing about hard things and translating them into kid language. Through her divorce, and battling breast cancer she became one who was very acquainted with hard things. This woman is full of passion, hope, and courage. Her calendars are a lifesaver! I can't wait for you to hear her story, and what Mighty & Bright Co. is all about.
Mighty & Bright Co. Website
Mighty & Bright Co. Instagram
