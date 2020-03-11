Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tess Gavin & Trevis Busteed
Join Tess and Trevis in a chat about wacky and weird court cases, trials, and laws.
Join Tess and Trevis in a chat about wacky and weird court cases, trials, and laws.

  • World's Angriest Baby | Episode 8 - Disorder in the Court
    Oh hello again! It's us, trying out regularly scheduled programming! This week Trevis talks about Tucker Carlson. I ask if a burrito is a sandwich.  Remember to vote TOMORROW and to share this podcast with a friend (via crow note if you can)! -- Follow us on social media! Instagram: @disorderinthecourtpod Twitter: @disorderpod Or email us comments and case suggestions (or if you need anything) at [email protected] -- Our sources for this week include:  McDougal v. Fox News Network, LLC, United States District Court, S.D. New York (September 24, 2020). White City Shopping Center v. PR Restaurants, 21 Mass.L.Rptr 565 (Superior Court of Mass. Worcester County 2006). https://loweringthebar.net/2006/11/judge_rules_bur.html https://www.wistv.com/story/5664109/massachusetts-court-decides-a-burrito-is-not-a-sandwich/ https://repository.law.umich.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1088&context=mjrl (Marjorie Florestal Article, seriously read this it was really, really cool) https://drexel.edu/~/media/Files/law/law%20review/fall_2016/Buckingham.ashx
    11/3/2020
    47:35
  • Florida (and this episode) is off the Rails | Episode 7 - Disorder in the Court
    We're back!! It was bold of us to assume we would continue to record during bar prep... sorry about that... but here's a new episode and a soft promise about more episodes coming soon to make it better!  This week is accidentally Florida focused. I Talk about Hulk Hogan's sex tape, and Trevis tells us about an unhinged judge.  Remember to vote and to share this podcast with a friend!  -- Follow us on social media! Instagram: @disorderinthecourtpod Twitter: @disorderpod Or email us comments and case suggestions (or if you need anything) at [email protected] -- Our sources for this week include: https://www.vogue.com/article/hulk-hogan-gawker-peter-thiel-nobody-speak-brian-knappenberger https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/25/the-hulk-hogan-sex-tape-case-is-over-but-its-damaging-legacy-lives-on https://firstamendmentwatch.org/deep-dive/hulk-hogan-v-gawker-invasion-of-privacy-free-speech-in-a-digital-world/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bollea_v._Gawker (yes I did use wikipedia as a source) https://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/14/business/media/gawker-nick-denton-moment-of-truth.html https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/05/us/hulk-hogan-vs-gawker-suit-over-sex-tape.html https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/03/04/us/Hulk-Hogan-sex-tape.html?action=click&module=RelatedCoverage&pgtype=Article&region=Footer https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/03/business/media/gawker-hulk-hogan-settlement.html https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2018/02/hogan-thiel-gawker-trial/554132/ https://www.floridabar.org/news/resources/rpt-hbk/rpt-hbk-12/ In re Murphy, 181 So.3d 1169 (Sp. Ct. of FL, 2015). https://www.abajournal.com/magazine/article/bullying-from-the-bench https://www.floridabar.org/the-florida-bar-news/court-removes-brevard-county-judge-murphy/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/florida-judge-john-c-murphy-fired-appalling-behavior-n482626
    10/22/2020
    1:01:20
  • Read the Diamond | Episode 6 - Disorder in the Court
    Did you think we'd make it to week 6? I'm not sure I did... Anyways, bar prep will likely have us switching to a bi-weekly episode schedule; but don't worry, we'll be back in two weeks!  Tess talks about America's Favorite Pastime and Trevis also discusses Americas Favorite Pastime! And video games, and the Rhode Island government.  -- Follow us on social media! Instagram: @disorderinthecourtpod Twitter: @disorderpod Or email us comments and case suggestions at [email protected] -- Our sources for this week include:  https://www.foxsports.com/mlb/story/kansas-city-royals-mascot-face-civil-case-after-fan-was-struck-in-eye-with-hot-dog-061715 https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/article24791023.html Fundamentals of Sports Law § 6:3."At the Ol' Ball Game”—Baseball spectators Coomer v. Kansas City Royals Baseball Corp., 437 S.W.3d 184 (2014). https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/02/05/make-nets-higher-woman-killed-by-foul-ball-dodger-stadium-family-says/ https://www.mlb.com/royals/fans/sluggerrrs-den/about-sluggerrr https://apnews.com/1c506a25afd6426e85c9d831c28b78d9 https://www.nytimes.com/2013/04/21/business/curt-schilling-rhode-island-and-the-fall-of-38-studios.html Rhode Island Economic Development Corp. v. Wells Fargo Securities LLC et al. (2013).  Rhode Island Economic Development Corp. v. Wells Fargo Securities LLC et al. (2014). 
    6/29/2020
    47:52
  • All Aboard the Fright Train | Episode 5 - Disorder in the Court
    Yes! We're coming back again for week 5! Tess talks about trains and trespassers. Trevis discusses a government-sponsored heist.  - Follow us on social media! Instagram: @disorderinthecourtpod Twitter: @disorderpod Or email us comments and case suggestions at [email protected] - Sources for this episode include: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-paed-2_04-cv-00955/pdf/USCOURTS-paed-2_04-cv-00955-4.pdf http://www.nbcnews.com/id/15446658/ns/us_news-life/t/million-men-burned-atop-rail-car/#.XvDczujYrnE https://casetext.com/case/klein-v-national-railroad-passenger-corp-3 https://www.morelaw.com/verdicts/case.asp?s=PA&d=32462 United States v. Payner, 447 U.S. 727 (1980). 
    6/22/2020
    58:16
  • The Business of Chaos | Episode 4 - Disorder in the Court
    Tess and Trevis are back for another week! Tess talks about redeeming your Pepsi Points. Trevis discusses how a casual basketball game ended up in a different kind of court.  - Follow us on social media! Instagram: @disorderinthecourtpod Twitter: @disorderpod Or email us comments and case suggestions at [email protected] - Sources for this episode include: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/1996-man-sues-pepsi-for-not-giving-him-a-harrier-jet/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_v._Pepsico,_Inc. https://www.wired.com/story/bad-math-pepsi-points-greatest-plane-non-crash-ever/ https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/FSupp2/88/116/2579076/ Arbegast v. Board of Educ. of South New Berlin Cent. School Keisel v. Buckeye Donkey Ball, Inc. https://www.nytimes.com/2009/04/18/sports/othersports/18donkey.html http://www.donkeyball.com/basketball.cfm
    6/15/2020
    39:44

About Disorder in the Court

Join Tess and Trevis in a chat about wacky and weird court cases, trials, and laws.
