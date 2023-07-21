DIrtbag Culture Hour
97.1 the Eagle (KEGL-FM)
The podcasted version of 97.1 The Freak's Dirtbag Culture Hour. Heard live in Dallas on Saturday's from 2 to 4pm. Hosted by TC Fleming and Jordan Richardson. More
The podcasted version of 97.1 The Freak's Dirtbag Culture Hour. Heard live in Dallas on Saturday's from 2 to 4pm. Hosted by TC Fleming and Jordan Richardson. More
Available Episodes
5 of 144
Oppenheimer - Part 3
Jordan and TC review Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer - Part 2
Jordan and TC review Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer - Part 1
Jordan and TC review Oppenheimer.
Jordan In LA
Jordan returns from Los Angeles and tells of his visit to a darkened Warner Brothers lot.
Jonah Hill's Text Messages - Part 2
TC and Sam Anderson discuss the text messages by Jonah Hill posted to social media by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.
More Music podcasts
60 Songs That Explain the '90s
Music
Music, Music History, Society & Culture, Documentary
Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond
Music, Society & Culture
Music, Music Interviews, News, Entertainment News
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Music, Music Commentary
About DIrtbag Culture Hour
The podcasted version of 97.1 The Freak's Dirtbag Culture Hour. Heard live in Dallas on Saturday's from 2 to 4pm. Hosted by TC Fleming and Jordan Richardson.Podcast website
Listen to DIrtbag Culture Hour, 60 Songs That Explain the '90s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
DIrtbag Culture Hour
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
DIrtbag Culture Hour: Podcasts in Family