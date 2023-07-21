Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
97.1 the Eagle (KEGL-FM)
The podcasted version of 97.1 The Freak's Dirtbag Culture Hour. Heard live in Dallas on Saturday's from 2 to 4pm. Hosted by TC Fleming and Jordan Richardson.
Available Episodes

5 of 144
  • Oppenheimer - Part 3
    Jordan and TC review Oppenheimer.
    7/24/2023
    21:08
  • Oppenheimer - Part 2
    Jordan and TC review Oppenheimer.
    7/24/2023
    22:07
  • Oppenheimer - Part 1
    Jordan and TC review Oppenheimer.
    7/24/2023
    18:13
  • Jordan In LA
    Jordan returns from Los Angeles and tells of his visit to a darkened Warner Brothers lot.
    7/24/2023
    26:25
  • Jonah Hill's Text Messages - Part 2
    TC and Sam Anderson discuss the text messages by Jonah Hill posted to social media by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.
    7/21/2023
    21:51

The podcasted version of 97.1 The Freak's Dirtbag Culture Hour. Heard live in Dallas on Saturday's from 2 to 4pm. Hosted by TC Fleming and Jordan Richardson.
