A show dedicated to educating and informing self-directed IRA and 401(k) investors on strategies, investments, legal structures, tax rules, and pitfalls. Hosted...
Ep.104 Alternative Assets in a Self-directed IRA or 401K
An Incredible Alternative Asset Summit- Here are some of the key takeaways and how it can directly apply to Self-Directing! - When vetting an investment sponsor (syndicator, fund manager) ask them about a failure or problem they've had on an investment/asset. If they don't have one, they're either not being transparent or they haven't had enough experience in what they do to be investing with them. You want to hear about a struggle they've had and how they handled it. Veena Jetti - The middle market of commercial real estate has tremendous opportunity. Smaller deals below $5M are taken by wealthy individuals and entrepreneurs while large deals over say $20-50M are taken by large institutions, this leaves a huge opportunity in the "middle market" of $5M to $20M as the buyer pool is limited. Chris Loeffler - Banks are a business focused on their assets and revenues, they will be foreclosing if borrowers can't pay and won't be cutting deals as rates for commercial loans are resetting and rising. This is opportunity for investors. Find bank officers (eg linkedin search) and get to know bankers who handle these troubled loans and assets. Search for bankers with REO and special services in their job titles. Jonathan Morris - Find the best pros in your market (real estate agents, mortgage officers, title agents/attorneys, home builders/contractors) and network with them as someone who can solve problems and come up with your funds or private money to make creative deals and transactions work. John Shekarchi - Hospitality assets have been distressed by lack of bank lending/financing and covid restrictions but operators who can transform deeply discounted properties have significant upside (e.g. adding weddings and experiences to resorts to get rooms pre-booked and under contract over a year out). Josh McCallen - Stock market investing is about beating the person on the other end of a trade and trying to be the smartest in the market. Real estate investment success isn't about being the smartest or beating someone else, it's more determined by creativity and hard work on deals on properties and opportunities that are all unique. Jamison Manwaring - Angel investing requires at least 10 investment positions as many investments will fail entirely while a couple can return a modest return and you're hoping that at least one investment brings a significant return that makes up for the failures. Lisa Walker - Investor portfolios with alternative assets are proving to add more yield and less volatility than traditional stock/bond portfolios. Michael Bradley & Brandon Scott These are from memory and summarized. They're 💯 but not exact quotes. Continued in comments. What were your takeaways?
7/17/2023
34:39
Open Forum: Answering your Self-Directed Account Questions
Join Mat & Mark in this open forum as they answer your difficult Self-Directed retirement plan questions. Diving deep into all of your questions on Self Directing your Roth IRA, 401(k), Traditional IRA, Coverdale, HSA, and more.
7/11/2023
40:58
Ep.103 Kid Roth's - Summertime Savings Strategies
How can you be the best parents? Get your kids saving! In this podcast episode, Mat and Mark walk you through the exact steps to create a legacy for your children. They also provide a very useful tax tool to turbo-charge saving with small steps.When you help your kids understand money, they have the ability to build wealth. Get a pad and pen ready because you'll want to write down the Kid's Roth IRA strategy!
6/21/2023
29:18
Ep.102 How to Best Use an IRA LLC
Join Mat and Mark as they break down how to set up the perfect structure to partner your IRA with other accounts or individuals and build a mega IRA account; the checkbook LLC is a unique structure many don't understand.
6/12/2023
25:35
Veena Jetti on Multi Family in Todays Market - Best Practices & Competitive Strategies - Webinar
Veena Jetti is our special guest in this webinar. Veena is founding partner of Vive Funds, a unique commercial real estate firm that specializes in curating conservative opportunities for investors ($900M+). Veena has over a decade of real estate experience and over $1B+ in real estate assets over her career in both the startup world as well as the corporate world.
