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Diplomatically Speaking With by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific
KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific
Latest episode
6 episodes
Diplomatically Speaking With HE D E Malcomson, High Commissioner of South Africa to Malaysia01/11/2022 | 43 mins.In Episode 6 of DSW we turn to the African continent and spoke with H.E. D. E. Malcomson, High Commissioner of South Africa to Malaysia.
In this fascinating interview, the High Commissioner spoke about historical and cultural links, shared diversity, investments and trade cooperation, and what South Africa has to offer to the Malaysian people. Visit the South African High Commission in Malaysia's website and social media at:
Website: http://www.dirco.gov.za/malaysia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaHighComMalaysia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sahighcommalaysia
Also, visit KSI's website and social media at:
Website: https://www.kasi.asia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ksinsti
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ksinstitute
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KSInsti
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ksistrategicinstitute
- We are back once again with another episode of Diplomatically Speak With (DSW), this time with the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Mr. Oka Hiroshi.
In this episode, the Ambassador shared his 2-year experience in Malaysia where he talked about his priorities in deepening relations between Malaysia and Japan. Topics touched include the Look East Policy and its impacts on the Malaysian economy, current trade cooperation activities, collaborations in education, and how Japan sees Malaysia as a crucial manufacturing and logistics hub. Japanese businesses are keen to expand their businesses in Malaysia as pleased with the business environment in Malaysia and hope to work together with the Malaysian government in the areas of talent development.
The Ambassador also spoke about Japan’s commitment to a law-based free and open Indo-Pacific region. This interview was recorded on 17th November 2021, 3 days before the end of this term as the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia.
Visit the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia's website and social media at:
Website: https://www.my.emb-japan.go.jp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JapaninMalaysia
Also, visit KSI's website and social media at:
Website: https://www.kasi.asia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ksinsti
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ksinstitute
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KSInsti
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ksistrategicinstitute
- In this episode, we are Diplomatically Speaking With H.E. Sami Leino, Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia. H.E. Sami Leino is a career diplomat who has served Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs for 22 years in various capacities. Finland offers many possibilities in cooperation in the areas of education, digitalisation, circular economy, and waste-to-energy solutions of which Finland is a world leader. The interview also discussed how the Finnish government is able to produce a cabinet with many young politicians, with Finland's Prime Minister as one of the youngest state leaders in the world.
- In this episode, we are Diplomatically Speaking With H.E. Diego Velacso, Ambassador of Chile to Malaysia. A veteran diplomat, this is the ambassador's second posting to Malaysia. He spoke of the importance of building relations - not only in terms of trade, but also the transfer of technologies, knowledge, food security, climate, and culture. The Ambassador encouraged Malaysia to see Chile not only as a gateway to Latin America, but also the American continent.
Diplomatically Speaking With HE Roland Galharague, Ambassador of France to Malaysia07/23/2021 | 37 mins.In the second episode of Diplomatically Speaking With, we are pleased to speak ith His Excellency Mr. Roland Galharague, the Ambassador of France to Malaysia. In this interview, we discuss historic and strategic relations between Malaysia and France and how such relations can be further enhanced.
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About Diplomatically Speaking With by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific
Diplomatically Speaking With (DSW) is a series of interviews with the diplomatic corps in Malaysia. There is always a gap between the diplomatic community and the Malaysian public. This series hopes to bridge that gap and engage in deep conversations with diplomats. The series will discuss the history, context, and opportunities of the bilateral relations between foreign nations and Malaysia.Podcast website
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