Diplomatically Speaking With by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific

We are back once again with another episode of Diplomatically Speak With (DSW), this time with the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Mr. Oka Hiroshi.



In this episode, the Ambassador shared his 2-year experience in Malaysia where he talked about his priorities in deepening relations between Malaysia and Japan. Topics touched include the Look East Policy and its impacts on the Malaysian economy, current trade cooperation activities, collaborations in education, and how Japan sees Malaysia as a crucial manufacturing and logistics hub. Japanese businesses are keen to expand their businesses in Malaysia as pleased with the business environment in Malaysia and hope to work together with the Malaysian government in the areas of talent development.



The Ambassador also spoke about Japan’s commitment to a law-based free and open Indo-Pacific region. This interview was recorded on 17th November 2021, 3 days before the end of this term as the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia.



Visit the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia's website and social media at:



Website: https://www.my.emb-japan.go.jp



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JapaninMalaysia



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