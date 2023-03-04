Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
DINFOS Live

DINFOS Live

Podcast DINFOS Live
Podcast DINFOS Live

DINFOS Live

Defense Information School
Each month DINFOS Live features new communication professionals to discuss topics related to the public affairs career field. Shows have focused on topics that ...
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • DINFOS Live - Episode 27 - Motion Graphics
    On DINFOS Live Episode 27 we discuss Motion Graphics with DINFOS Instructor, U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Matthew Duncker.
    7/31/2023
  • DINFOS Live - Episode 26 - Social Media Trends in 2023
    On episode 1 of DINFOS Live, we featured Kuande Hall, DINFOS Social Media Training Office manager. During that episode, he spoke of several best practices and concepts related to social media to help units maximize their efforts on relevant platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It's been two years since that episode, a lifetime in the world of technology and the internet, so we thought we'd bring back Mr. Hall to the program to talk about the latest trends associated with social media and to see if there are any new best practices, such as how AI can effectively be leveraged within an organization's official pages. Join us at 2 p.m. EST on June 21 to watch the show live and ask your questions which just might be read on the air! If you think you'll be in the Fort Meade area on the day of the show, let Maj. Murphy know beforehand at [email protected], so he can arrange for you to be part of the live studio audience. Watch the episode LIVE on Jun 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST! Links: youtube.com/DINFOSofficial YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products. facebook.com/defenseinformationschool/ Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals. pavilion.dinfos.edu/ PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7. https://www.linkedin.com/school/defense-information-school/ Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals. Dinfos.dma.mil The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.
    7/14/2023
  • DINFOS Live Episode 25 - Advanced Visual Journalism Techniques
    On this month's episode 25 of DINFOS Live, scheduled for May 31 at 2 p.m. EST, we'll discuss next-level photojournalism best practices and techniques with instructors from the Defense Information School's Intermediate Photojournalism Course. Watch the episode LIVE on the official DINFOS YouTube and Facebook pages and on DVIDShub.net. Ask questions in the comments sections of these platforms during the episode, and we might ask them on the air! We're also offering a limited number of seats for those who will be in the Fort Meade area during the taping and would like to watch the episode in person. If you'd like to be physically present in the Defense Media Agency building on Fort Meade as part of the live studio audience during the show, let U.S. Air Force Maj. David J. Murphy know at [email protected] by Thursday May 25. Space is limited so act now if this interests you. Watch the episode LIVE on May 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST! Links: https://www.dinfos.dma.mil/Academics/DINFOS-Course-Catalog/DINFOS_IPC/ Intermediate Photojournalism Course (IPC). The course educates photographers and journalists in established communication theories and provides training in current best practices of photojournalism, so that graduates will be effective multi-platform communicators for their commands. youtube.com/DINFOSofficial YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products. facebook.com/defenseinformationschool/ Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals. pavilion.dinfos.edu/ PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7. https://www.linkedin.com/school/defense-information-school/ Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals. Dinfos.dma.mil The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.
    7/14/2023
  • DINFOS Live Episode 24- PA and VI Office Management Techniques
    DINFOS Live Episode 24: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking about public affairs and visual information office management techniques with instructors from the Visual Information Management course here at Defense Information School. If you’re curious about what is taught during this course, or how best to take your PA office management to the next level, check out this month’s episode!
    4/30/2023
  • DINFOS Live: Episode 23 - Intermediate/Advanced PA Courses
    On this month's episode, we talk to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, a DINFOS instructor, about the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course, and Mr. Rivers Johnson about the DINFOS Hall of Fame program. dinfos.dma.mil/about/DINFOS-Hall-of-Fame/ http://dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS-Course.../DINFOS_JIPAC/ https://www.dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS.../DINFOS_JCPAC_PACS/ pavilion.dinfos.edu/ Mr. River Johnson's phone number - 443-864-9212
    4/3/2023

About DINFOS Live

Each month DINFOS Live features new communication professionals to discuss topics related to the public affairs career field. Shows have focused on topics that were very tactical in nature to those more esoteric and strategic ideas which delve more into the operational side of communication planning and objective achievement. Tune into the live show on the last Wednesday of the month at 1400 on either YouTube of Facebook and you'll be able to ask subject matter experts questions directly about the topics they're on the show to discuss.
DINFOS Live

DINFOS Live

