On this month's episode, we talk to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, a DINFOS instructor, about the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course, and Mr. Rivers Johnson about the DINFOS Hall of Fame program. dinfos.dma.mil/about/DINFOS-Hall-of-Fame/ http://dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS-Course.../DINFOS_JIPAC/ https://www.dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS.../DINFOS_JCPAC_PACS/ pavilion.dinfos.edu/ Mr. River Johnson's phone number - 443-864-9212

DINFOS Live Episode 24: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking about public affairs and visual information office management techniques with instructors from the Visual Information Management course here at Defense Information School. If you’re curious about what is taught during this course, or how best to take your PA office management to the next level, check out this month’s episode!

About DINFOS Live

Each month DINFOS Live features new communication professionals to discuss topics related to the public affairs career field. Shows have focused on topics that were very tactical in nature to those more esoteric and strategic ideas which delve more into the operational side of communication planning and objective achievement. Tune into the live show on the last Wednesday of the month at 1400 on either YouTube of Facebook and you'll be able to ask subject matter experts questions directly about the topics they're on the show to discuss.