Dignity: A Podcast Docu-Series on WA Juvenile Rehabilitation

In this show we speak with people from all levels of WA’s juvenile justice system from incarcerated youth to law makers to gain a deeper understanding of the wo...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Dignity- Trailer
In this show we speak with people from all levels of WA’s juvenile justice system from incarcerated youth to law makers to gain a deeper understanding of the work being done to make positive change.
7/20/2023
1:56
Chapter One: Creativity Matters
Several arts programs are happening within Washington's maximum security facilities.
Through speaking with incarcerated youth, facility staff, and high-up state officials, we'll learn about these programs' impact and why Washington is including them in Juvenile Rehabilitation.
7/20/2023
19:03
Chapter Two: Equity in Education
Many incarcerated youth have never experienced success in a traditional school environment.
In this episode, we go to Echo Glen, a maximum security facility in Snoqualmie, to learn about steps being taken to recreate their education system.We also travel to the State Capitol to meet a lawmaker fighting for this change in the legislature.
7/20/2023
17:48
Chapter Three: Returning to the Community and Giving Back
In this episode, we take a look at Peer Partnership, where counselors used their lived experience within the justice system to support the next generation.
We also look at Community Facilities where youth learn life skills to adjust to their lives beyond incarceration.
7/20/2023
17:55
Chapter Four: Relationships, Growth, and the Why
Relationships are a huge piece of how we engage in the world. This episode focuses on how positive relationships between staff and youth are becoming a core piece of how Washington thinks about Juvenile Rehabilitation.
We also explore youth's capacity for change and what motivates the people behind juvenile justice work.