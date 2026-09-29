As our lives become increasingly digital, cyber security is more important than ever. This episode covers essential online security practices, including strong passwords, phishing awareness, account protection, privacy, and protecting personal and business information from common cyber threats.

Automation is changing jobs, businesses, and entire industries. In this episode, we explore how AI-powered automation is reshaping the workplace, which skills may become increasingly valuable, and how professionals and entrepreneurs can adapt to a technology-driven future.

Episode 7: The Rise of Automation: What It Means for the Future of Work

From cloud platforms and AI to digital payments and data analytics, technology is transforming modern business. Discover how digital tools are helping companies improve operations, reach customers, make smarter decisions, and compete in an increasingly connected marketplace.

Episode 8: How Technology Is Changing the Way We Do Business

What technologies could shape the next chapter of the digital world? This episode explores emerging trends in artificial intelligence, automation, smart devices, immersive technology, cloud computing, and other innovations influencing businesses and everyday life.

Episode 9: The Next Big Tech Trends You Need to Know

Technology keeps evolving, and staying relevant requires continuous learning. In this episode of Digital Edge Podcast, discover important digital skills for the future, including AI literacy, data awareness, cyber security, communication, adaptability, and creative problem-solving.

The TWIML AI Podcast (formerly This Week in Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence)

About Digital Edge Podcast

About Digital Edge Podcast

About Digital Edge Podcast