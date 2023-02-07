Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brandon Shaw
  • Ken Lewis (Kanye, Wu Tang, J. Cole & More)
    Ken Lewis is a mixer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has worked with… just a ridiculous number of huge artists.Kanye, Eminem, J. Cole, Usher, Watch The Throne, Queen Latifah, Pusha T, Drake, Kid Cudi, Alicia Keys, Pete Rock, Public Enemy, Mariah Carey, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, and more!There are a ton of great stories that he tells, and portions of this interview have appeared in song breakdowns on the Digging The Greats YouTube channel. Check out Ken Lewis' Mixing Night Livestreams on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MixingNight or visit www.kenlewis.comCheck out the Full Breakdown of Kanye's "All Falls Down": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH5srIgWLZk&t=26s
    6/24/2023
    59:11

About Digging The Greats

Stories behind some of your favorite music, by some of the people who made it. On the YouTube Channel Digging The Greats, Brandon Shaw digs through classic songs and albums, the stories behinds them, recreates, remixes, and dissects the music, and talks to some of the people involved. This podcast is the place to hear the full conversations that won't fit on YouTube. Kick back, relax, and enjoy these long form conversations with some of the greats. 

