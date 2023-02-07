Stories behind some of your favorite music, by some of the people who made it. On the YouTube Channel Digging The Greats, Brandon Shaw digs through classic...

Ken Lewis is a mixer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has worked with… just a ridiculous number of huge artists.Kanye, Eminem, J. Cole, Usher, Watch The Throne, Queen Latifah, Pusha T, Drake, Kid Cudi, Alicia Keys, Pete Rock, Public Enemy, Mariah Carey, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, and more!There are a ton of great stories that he tells, and portions of this interview have appeared in song breakdowns on the Digging The Greats YouTube channel. Check out Ken Lewis' Mixing Night Livestreams on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MixingNight or visit www.kenlewis.comCheck out the Full Breakdown of Kanye's "All Falls Down": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH5srIgWLZk&t=26s

About Digging The Greats

