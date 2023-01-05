Didn’t I Just Feed You is a candid weekly podcast about feeding our families -- because, wow, kids need to eat a lot. And frequently too! Armed with culinary pr... More
REHEATED: Essential Recipes for Tweens, Teens, and Graduates with Katie Morford
Got a teen home this summer or a graduate heading off to college? You need this conversation with Katie Morford about her book Prep: The Essential College Cookbook. In this REHEATED interview from 2019 Stacie and Katie talk through getting older kids in the kitchen and the skills that all kids need before they leave the nest. LINKS FROM THIS EPISODE Prep: The Essential College Cookbook https://amzn.to/41mOn9ORise & Shine https://amzn.to/44k9HPgBest Lunch Box Ever https://amzn.to/3ANNQlJKatie’s website - Mom’s Kitchen Handbook https://www.momskitchenhandbook.com/Katie on instagram @momskitchenhandbookFind out how to become a supporting member to also get access to our recipes + bonus episodes: https://didntijustfeedyou.com/communityAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/8/2023
29:32
What Anti-Diet Gets Wrong with Jessica Wilson, MS, RD
You’ve heard us grapple with how diet culture has impacted us and shaped how we feed our families, but is talk of diet culture, body positivity, and intuitive eating a distraction from understanding the structures and systems of oppression (or worse: a tool that reinforces those structures and systems)? We talk to Jessica Wilson, MS, RD, and author It’s Always Been Ours, to start unpacking this question — and more.Links from this episodeAll about Jessica WilsonJessica’s book, It’s Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women’s BodiesJessica on Instagram, @jessicawilson.msrdBelly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison The AAP childhood obesity guidelines, “Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity”Find out how to become a supporting member to also get access to our recipes + bonus episodes: https://didntijustfeedyou.com/communityAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/1/2023
44:33
What We're Cooking & Eating Now: April 27th 2023
In each of these episodes, we walk you all the way through one recipe and then list five others. All in, you’ll get 6 easy weeknight dinner ideas that we’ve tested.Links for these recipes + products are in the FREE area of our Didn't I Just Feed You Community.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/27/2023
25:34
How We Feed: Adaptive Cooking with Kendra DePinto
In this installment of How We Feed, we chat with disabled chef and writer Kendra DePinto, about adaptive cooking and feeding ourselves — and our families — while living with chronic illness. As always, we're reminded that tips that make cooking more accessible serve every cook: this is a must-listen for all.Links from this episodeKendra's siteKendra’s Amazon shop, which includes her favorite adaptive cooking toolsKendra on TikTok, @kendrawesomenessKendra on Instagram, @kendrawesomenessFind out how to become a supporting member to also get access to our recipes + bonus episodes: https://didntijustfeedyou.com/communityAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/24/2023
41:25
Use It Up: Your Most Asked About Ingredients with Dini Klein of Prep + Rally
In an extension of our Use It Up series, meal prep expert, Dini Klein of Prep + Rally, talks to us about how to use up some of your most asked-about stubborn ingredients. Links from this episodeDini on Instagram, @prepandrallyDini’s Have This, Make That series on Instagram Our episode, Real Life Meal Prep As Self Care with Tracy Benjamin of Shutterbean Our episode, Meal Planning on a BudgetOur episode, The Art of Intentional Leftovers with David TamarkinStacie’s Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner cookbook Dini's Crazy Kitchen Sink Cookies recipe from her book Prep + Rally: An Hour of Prep, a Week of Delicious Meals Our Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cookie recipeOur One-Pan Baked Oatmeal recipe (using leftover bananas)How to Make Buttermilk at HomeJamie Oliver's Chicken in Milk recipeDini's Chicken Ramen Bake on IG ReelsKorean Banana MilkPatty’s Banana Coffee reviewCoffee Chocolate Nice CreamSautéed Bananas recipe from Stacie's book Make It EasyBanana Bread Protein BallsBanana Snacking Cake with Chocolate Malted Cream Cheese FrostingFind out how to become a supporting member to also get access to our recipes + bonus episodes: https://didntijustfeedyou.com/communityAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
