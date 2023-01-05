Use It Up: Your Most Asked About Ingredients with Dini Klein of Prep + Rally

In an extension of our Use It Up series, meal prep expert, Dini Klein of Prep + Rally, talks to us about how to use up some of your most asked-about stubborn ingredients. Links from this episodeDini on Instagram, @prepandrallyDini’s Have This, Make That series on Instagram Our episode, Real Life Meal Prep As Self Care with Tracy Benjamin of Shutterbean Our episode, Meal Planning on a BudgetOur episode, The Art of Intentional Leftovers with David TamarkinStacie’s Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner cookbook Dini's Crazy Kitchen Sink Cookies recipe from her book Prep + Rally: An Hour of Prep, a Week of Delicious Meals Our Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cookie recipeOur One-Pan Baked Oatmeal recipe (using leftover bananas)How to Make Buttermilk at HomeJamie Oliver's Chicken in Milk recipeDini's Chicken Ramen Bake on IG ReelsKorean Banana MilkPatty’s Banana Coffee reviewCoffee Chocolate Nice CreamSautéed Bananas recipe from Stacie's book Make It EasyBanana Bread Protein BallsBanana Snacking Cake with Chocolate Malted Cream Cheese FrostingFind out how to become a supporting member to also get access to our recipes + bonus episodes: https://didntijustfeedyou.com/communityAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy