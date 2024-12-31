Dave Palmer and David Roth wrap up their conversation on Skinner's Verbal Behavior with a discussion of Chapter 19, Thinking, Two Personal Epilogues, and Appendix: The Verbal Community.
Dave and David will be back soon in Season 2, with dialogues on the additional material found in the Extended Edition of Verbal Behavior, recently published by the B. F. Skinner Foundation.
Chapter 18: Logical and Scientific Verbal Behavior
Dave Palmer and David Roth discuss Chapter 18 of B. F. Skinner's Verbal Behavior, Logical and Scientific Verbal Behavior.
Chapter 17: Self-Strengthening of Verbal Behavior
Dave Palmer and David Roth discuss Chapter 17 of Verbal Behavior, Self-Strengthening of Verbal Behavior and analyze how speakers manipulate their own behavior .
Chapter 16: Special Conditions of Self-Editing
Dave Palmer and David Roth discuss Chapter 16 of B. F. Skinner's Verbal Behavior, Special Conditions of Self-Editing.
Chapter 15: Self-Editing
Dave Palmer and David Roth move on to Part V of Verbal Behavior, The Production of Verbal Behavior. Chapter 15, Self-Editing is discussed.