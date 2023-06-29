Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Diablo Podcast w/ Fran Mirabella (FM3)
Diablo Podcast w/ Fran Mirabella (FM3)

Fran Mirabella III
(If you want more episodes, please considering sharing it with others!) This is an experimental series covering Diablo 4 via conversations with content creators...
LeisureVideo Games
(If you want more episodes, please considering sharing it with others!) This is an experimental series covering Diablo 4 via conversations with content creators...
  • Diablo 4 Patch Reactions, Season 1 Changes - Full Breakdown
    In a limited-series pilot, Fran Mirabella (formerly of IGN.com) breaks down the massive Diablo 4 Patch 1.1 changes, reacting to some of the nerfs, and thoughts on how we are looking at Season of the Malignant. Fran Mirabella III (FM3) is a game content producer, Twitch streamer, and has been in the industry for over 20 years -- from reviews to news to video production. http://www.twitch.tv/FM3_ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/fran-mirabella/message
    7/20/2023
    41:43
  • Diablo 4 Season 1: How It Works, Full Breakdown (feat. Paul Tassi)
    In a limited-series pilot, Fran Mirabella (formerly of IGN.com) and Forbes' Paul Tassi review Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant announcement and news. A full breakdown of how it works, and a deep discussion on if it seems like it might be fun. (This was first recorded on Twitch live on July 6, 2023) Fran Mirabella III (FM3) is a game content producer, Twitch streamer, and has been in the industry for over 20 years -- from reviews to news to video production. http://www.twitch.tv/FM3_ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/fran-mirabella/message
    7/9/2023
    35:00
  • Diablo 4 Endgame, News Updates (feat. Kahlief Adams)
    In a limited-series pilot, Fran Mirabella (formerly of IGN.com) and Kahlief review Diablo 4’s endgame so far, and talk about grinding before and after level 50. What is there to do, is it worth it, and why do we keep going? Also cover the latest news, patch info, and "ultra-rare uniques" drama you need to know about. (This was first recorded on Twitch live on June 27, 2023) Fran Mirabella III (FM3) is a game content producer, Twitch streamer, and has been in the industry for over 20 years -- from reviews to news to video production. http://www.twitch.tv/FM3_ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/fran-mirabella/message
    6/29/2023
    1:11:26

About Diablo Podcast w/ Fran Mirabella (FM3)

(If you want more episodes, please considering sharing it with others!) This is an experimental series covering Diablo 4 via conversations with content creators, and the latest news. Fran Mirabella (previously IGN.com) is a longtime reviewer, gaming reporter, video producer, content creator and now full-time streaming on Twitch and beyond.
