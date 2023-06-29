Diablo Podcast w/ Fran Mirabella (FM3)

Diablo 4 Endgame, News Updates (feat. Kahlief Adams)

In a limited-series pilot, Fran Mirabella (formerly of IGN.com) and Kahlief review Diablo 4's endgame so far, and talk about grinding before and after level 50. What is there to do, is it worth it, and why do we keep going? Also cover the latest news, patch info, and "ultra-rare uniques" drama you need to know about. (This was first recorded on Twitch live on June 27, 2023) Fran Mirabella III (FM3) is a game content producer, Twitch streamer, and has been in the industry for over 20 years -- from reviews to news to video production. http://www.twitch.tv/FM3_