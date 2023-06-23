A podcast about developer tools and the people who make them. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore modern developer tooling and interview the people who...
Erik Bernhardsson - Modal
This week we talk with Erik Bernhardsson about Modal, a serverless platform for data teams. Erik talks about his background in data science and machine learning, and how he saw a need for a better tool for data teams. We talk about the challenges of building a serverless platform, and how Modal is building a new vision for serverless cloud. We also talk about the challenges of building a platform that is both easy to use and flexible enough to handle a wide variety of use cases.
https://twitter.com/bernhardsson
https://modal.com
Become a paid subscriber our patreon, spotify, or apple podcasts for the full episode.
https://www.patreon.com/devtoolsfm
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/devtoolsfm/subscribe
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/devtools-fm/id1566647758
https://www.youtube.com/@devtoolsfm/membership
8/14/2023
42:07
Tuomas Artman - Linear
This week we have Tuomas Artman on from Linear. We talk about his background, building Linear, and the Linear Sync Engine. Linear is a modern issue tracking tool for software teams that want to build software better. It's characterized by its beautiful design, fast performance, and powerful features, including issues, projects, and sprints. Join us as we dive deep on how the Linear Sync Engine works and has evolved over time.
https://twitter.com/artman
This week we are joined by Andrey Sitnik, the creator of PostCSS, Browserslist, Autoprefixer, and many other tools. We talk about the origins of PostCSS, the future of CSS, and the power of open source and distributed applications. We also go into OKLCH, a new color format that Andrey has been working on tooling for.
https://github.com/ai
https://sitnik.ru/en/
https://twitter.com/sitnikcode
7/21/2023
55:48
Steven Fabre - Liveblocks
This week we talk with Steven Fabre, CEO and co-founder of Liveblocks. We talk about his background, how journey into developer tools, and how Liveblocks is trying to make collaboration easier for developers.
https://liveblocks.io/
https://twitter.com/stevenfabre
https://stevenfabre.com/
https://gifmock.com/
7/7/2023
46:57
Steve Manuel, Ben Eckel - Extism, Dylibso
This week we talk with Steve Manuel and Ben Eckel from Dylibso about their project Extism, an extension framework built on WebAssembly. We talk about the inspiration for the project, the challenges of building a apps with WebAssembly, and the future of WebAssembly.
https://extism.org/
https://dylibso.com/
https://twitter.com/nilslice
https://twitter.com/bhelx
