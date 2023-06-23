Erik Bernhardsson - Modal

This week we talk with Erik Bernhardsson about Modal, a serverless platform for data teams. Erik talks about his background in data science and machine learning, and how he saw a need for a better tool for data teams. We talk about the challenges of building a serverless platform, and how Modal is building a new vision for serverless cloud. We also talk about the challenges of building a platform that is both easy to use and flexible enough to handle a wide variety of use cases. https://twitter.com/bernhardsson https://modal.com