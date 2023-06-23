Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Andrew Lisowski, Justin Bennett
A podcast about developer tools and the people who make them. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore modern developer tooling and interview the people who make it possible.
Technology
A podcast about developer tools and the people who make them. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore modern developer tooling and interview the people who...
  • Erik Bernhardsson - Modal
    This week we talk with Erik Bernhardsson about Modal, a serverless platform for data teams. Erik talks about his background in data science and machine learning, and how he saw a need for a better tool for data teams. We talk about the challenges of building a serverless platform, and how Modal is building a new vision for serverless cloud. We also talk about the challenges of building a platform that is both easy to use and flexible enough to handle a wide variety of use cases. https://twitter.com/bernhardsson https://modal.com Become a paid subscriber our patreon, spotify, or apple podcasts for the full episode. https://www.patreon.com/devtoolsfm https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/devtoolsfm/subscribe https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/devtools-fm/id1566647758 https://www.youtube.com/@devtoolsfm/membership
    8/14/2023
    42:07
  • Tuomas Artman - Linear
    This week we have Tuomas Artman on from Linear. We talk about his background, building Linear, and the Linear Sync Engine. Linear is a modern issue tracking tool for software teams that want to build software better. It's characterized by its beautiful design, fast performance, and powerful features, including issues, projects, and sprints. Join us as we dive deep on how the Linear Sync Engine works and has evolved over time. https://twitter.com/artman Become a paid subscriber our patreon, spotify, or apple podcasts for the full episode. https://www.patreon.com/devtoolsfm https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/devtoolsfm/subscribe https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/devtools-fm/id1566647758 https://www.youtube.com/@devtoolsfm/membership
    7/31/2023
    53:47
  • Andrey Sitnik - PostCSS, Browserslist, Autoprefixer, Evil Martians
    This week we are joined by Andrey Sitnik, the creator of PostCSS, Browserslist, Autoprefixer, and many other tools. We talk about the origins of PostCSS, the future of CSS, and the power of open source and distributed applications. We also go into OKLCH, a new color format that Andrey has been working on tooling for. https://github.com/ai https://sitnik.ru/en/ https://twitter.com/sitnikcode Become a paid subscriber our patreon, spotify, or apple podcasts for the full episode. https://www.patreon.com/devtoolsfm https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/devtoolsfm/subscribe https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/devtools-fm/id1566647758 https://www.youtube.com/@devtoolsfm/membership
    7/21/2023
    55:48
  • Steven Fabre - Liveblocks
    This week we talk with Steven Fabre, CEO and co-founder of Liveblocks. We talk about his background, how journey into developer tools, and how Liveblocks is trying to make collaboration easier for developers. https://liveblocks.io/ https://twitter.com/stevenfabre https://stevenfabre.com/ https://gifmock.com/ Become a paid subscriber our patreon, spotify, or apple podcasts for the full episode. https://www.patreon.com/devtoolsfm https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/devtoolsfm/subscribe https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/devtools-fm/id1566647758 https://www.youtube.com/@devtoolsfm/membership
    7/7/2023
    46:57
  • Steve Manuel, Ben Eckel - Extism, Dylibso
    This week we talk with Steve Manuel and Ben Eckel from Dylibso about their project Extism, an extension framework built on WebAssembly. We talk about the inspiration for the project, the challenges of building a apps with WebAssembly, and the future of WebAssembly. https://extism.org/ https://dylibso.com/ https://twitter.com/nilslice https://twitter.com/bhelx Become a paid subscriber our patreon, spotify, or apple podcasts for the full episode. https://www.patreon.com/devtoolsfm https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/devtoolsfm/subscribe https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/devtools-fm/id1566647758 https://www.youtube.com/@devtoolsfm/membership
    6/23/2023
    48:30

About devtools.fm

A podcast about developer tools and the people who make them. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore modern developer tooling and interview the people who make it possible.
Podcast website

