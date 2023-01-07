DOP 216: Simplify Microservice Development With Signadot

#216: As your team continues down the microservices journey, at some point you’ve probably hit the wall on being able to test against the versions of the other services that you really need to test. You could spin up new hardware, but that becomes very inefficient and very costly very quickly. Since you are running your production (and staging and QA) environments in Kubernetes, there has to be an easy way to do this type of testing. In this episode, we speak with Arjun Iyer, CEO and Co-founder at Signadot, about how sandboxes within your Kubernetes clusters can help with your testing problem without breaking the bank. Arjun’s contact information: Twitter: https://twitter.com/arjuniyer_ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arjun-iyer-916332/ YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/devopsparadox/ Books and Courses: Catalog, Patterns, And Blueprints https://www.devopstoolkitseries.com/posts/catalog/ Review the podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://www.devopsparadox.com/review-podcast/ Slack: https://www.devopsparadox.com/slack/ Connect with us at: https://www.devopsparadox.com/contact/