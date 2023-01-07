What is DevOps? We will attempt to answer this and many more questions.
DOP 217: Learning eBPF With Liz Rice
#217: Extended Berkeley Packet Filter, or eBPF, has been making waves in the tech industry over the past few years. It's a technology that enables you to extend the functionality of the Linux kernel without having to write kernel modules. But what exactly is eBPF, and how does it impact our systems, networks, and security? In this episode, we speak with Liz Rice, Chief Open Source Officer with eBPF pioneers Isovalent, about where eBPF started and why you may never write a line of (byte)code of eBPF yourself. Liz's contact information: Twitter: https://twitter.com/lizrice LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizrice/
6/28/2023
46:39
DOP 216: Simplify Microservice Development With Signadot
#216: As your team continues down the microservices journey, at some point you've probably hit the wall on being able to test against the versions of the other services that you really need to test. You could spin up new hardware, but that becomes very inefficient and very costly very quickly. Since you are running your production (and staging and QA) environments in Kubernetes, there has to be an easy way to do this type of testing. In this episode, we speak with Arjun Iyer, CEO and Co-founder at Signadot, about how sandboxes within your Kubernetes clusters can help with your testing problem without breaking the bank. Arjun's contact information: Twitter: https://twitter.com/arjuniyer_ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arjun-iyer-916332/
#215: Thoughtworks recently released Volume 28 of their Technology Radar. Darin and Viktor take some time to break it down and discover that they might be in the wrong jobs. Thoughtworks Technology Radar https://www.thoughtworks.com/en-us/radar Today's sponsor: Save 25% on your first Barbaro Mojo order using the code "DevOps25" https://barbaromojo.com/discount/DevOps25
6/14/2023
35:12
DOP 214: Taking SQL to the Next Level With Materialize
#214: When we first start developing applications, we probably also use a database. But at some point in time, we'll probably hit a wall with that database because of changing business requirements. What are we supposed to do then? In this episode, we speak with Arjun Narayan, CEO of Materialize, about of a number of items ranging from why you should move from the no-win scenario of self-hosting to fully managed services and why you may be doing too much when building and orchestrating microservices. Arjun's contact information: Twitter: https://twitter.com/narayanarjun LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arjunravinarayan/
6/7/2023
49:15
DOP 213: Unlocking the Secrets to a Successful Product Launch
#213: You've been tasked with bringing a new SaaS product to market. Where do you start? Logically, or maybe not so much so, it's important to start by defining your target audience, understanding their needs, and developing a solution that meets those needs. You'll also probably end up fighting the build from scratch versus modifying something that already exists battle. In this episode, we speak with Mav Turner, CTO of DevOps at Tricentis, about his thoughts on how to correctly assemble teams to get a product successfully launched and learning to love constraints. Mav's contact information: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mav-turner-b5542a4/