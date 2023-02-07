Sarah Willis plays the French horn in the Berlin Philharmonic and is also a well-known and popular presenter of TV and online programs about classical music. Sh...
DG Podcast meets Anne-Sophie Mutter
This episode of the DG International Podcast certainly counts as one of the highlights of the series so far. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter talks to host Sarah Willis about her 60th birthday celebrations, the important musical collaborations and memories in her life and much, much more - a conversation not to be missed!
6/29/2023
37:03
DG Podcast meets María Dueñas
This episode of the Deutsche Grammophon International Podcast series features the talented violinist María Dueñas who is celebrating her very first album for DG,"Beethoven and Beyond”. Join María in conversation with podcast host Sarah Willis as they delve into her deep connection with Beethoven, find out more about why she composed her own cadenzas for the concerto and also why she then recorded everyone else’s as well!
5/25/2023
28:53
DG Podcast meets Trevor Pinnock
This episode is a kind of birthday podcast in honour of the well-known and popular harpsichordist and conductor Trevor Pinnock and the ensemble he founded 50 years ago: The English Concert. To mark the occasion, DG has released a collection of their complete recordings on Archiv Produktion in a box set of 100 discs. Trevor and Sarah chat about making recordings, being period instrument pioneers and how the heart is connected to Baroque music.
4/27/2023
33:21
DG Podcast meets Yuja Wang
In this episode, podcast host Sarah Willis welcomes pianist Yuja Wang. Join them for a lively and fun conversation to find out more about Yuja’s new album "The American Project“, playing boogie woogie and jazz and also about her friendship with conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas.
3/30/2023
27:00
DG Podcast meets Steve Reich
In this new episode, podcast host Sarah Willis welcomes the “Father of Minimalist Music”, composer Steve Reich. Steve recently explained in an interview with documentary filmmaker H. Paul Moon "I never expected to write a string quartet” so of course Sarah wanted to find out why. Find out more about his three successful quartets, his collaboration with the Mivos Quartet, some of his favourite musicians and even about his famous baseball caps on this latest edition of the DG International Podcast Series.
