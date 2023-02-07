DG Podcast meets María Dueñas

This episode of the Deutsche Grammophon International Podcast series features the talented violinist María Dueñas who is celebrating her very first album for DG,"Beethoven and Beyond”. Join María in conversation with podcast host Sarah Willis as they delve into her deep connection with Beethoven, find out more about why she composed her own cadenzas for the concerto and also why she then recorded everyone else’s as well!