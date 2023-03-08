Destroy The Hairdresser is an industry podcast dedicated to helping salon owners and hairdressers salon differently.
The Suite Life is not the Sweet Life
Tune in to the latest installment of the Destroy the Hairdresser Podcast, where our hosts Cyd and David delve into the multifaceted world of salon suite ownership. In this episode, they candidly explore the unvarnished truths behind the decision to go solo, shedding light on the isolation of working in solitude, navigating intricate taxes, and contrasting the allure of entrepreneurship with the ease of being an employee. Whether you're a seasoned stylist, salon owner, or simply intrigued by the inner workings of the beauty industry, Cyd and David provide a thought-provoking discussion that dissects the complexities of choosing between independence and conventional employment in the hairdressing realm.
8/10/2023
19:46
DTH Answers Industry Issues
Welcome back to DTH The Podcast, where we dive deep into the salon industry and tackle the issues that professionals face every day. In this episode we address some pressing concerns that have been brought to our attention. From the importance of charging adequately for your services to the need for access to healthcare, we explore the challenges faced by salon owners and hairdressers alike. Join us as we delve into the solutions that exist within the industry and shine a spotlight on game-changing partnerships that aim to simplify the day-to-day operations of salon businesses. Stay tuned as we discuss thought-provoking topics such as the resistance to change, the power of strong opinions, and the necessity for mental health support. Plus, we'll share exclusive deals and discounts that are sure to excite our listeners. So sit back, relax, and get ready for another insightful episode of DTH The Podcast!
8/3/2023
20:06
Its Giving AI
Welcome back to another exciting episode of DTH The Podcast! In today's episode, we dive deep into the world of AI and the transformative power it holds. We have a riveting conversation Cyd & David share their personal journey and how AI technology has not only streamlined their business operations but also sparks potential for spiritual awakening.
From managing social media efficiently to creating impactful content, new tools have revolutionized their approach, giving them more time for personal activities and nurturing human connections. Tune in as we explore the possibilities and potential pitfalls of AI technology and its impact on the hairdressing industry. But before we dive in, let's give a big shoutout to our amazing sponsors. Don't miss this episode packed with knowledge and inspiration! Let's get started with "It's Giving AI"!
7/27/2023
18:38
DTH sits down w/ Coach Jaime
Welcome to this weeks episode of "Destroy The Hairdresser" hosted by Cyd and David. In this thought-provoking installment, they sit down with the coach Jaime to delve deep into the world of hairdressing and personal growth. Get ready for an engaging conversation that tackles a range of topics, including hairdresser health, small-town pricing, and crying in the car.In our chat, Jaime opens up about her transformative journey as a student in Destroy the Hairdresser, revealing how the development of emotional intelligence has revolutionized her approach to leadership. From navigating the intricacies of salon dynamics to fostering healthier relationships with clients, she shares invaluable insights and practical tips that will leave you inspired and motivated.Join Cyd and David as they embark on this enlightening exploration, offering a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs faced by hairdressers. Whether you're a seasoned stylist or simply intrigued by the world of hairdressing, this episode of "Destroy The Hairdresser" promises to take you on a trip of whats possible as a hairstylist in ways you might not expect.
7/20/2023
37:52
The War on Attention
In this episode, Cyd and David dissect the impact of social media apps and how they shape our ideas and behaviors, often at the expense of our mental well-being.
Join Cyd and David as they explore the relentless war on attention, particularly for small businesses attempting to sell their products or services through these digital avenues. In an era where every click, like, and share counts, they shed light on the challenges faced by hairdressers who are constantly forced to perform and compete for user attention.
Tune in to this episode to hear Cyd and David share their journeys with social media, and their recommendations for salon owners and hairdressers navigating the digital landscape.
Want more of Destroy The Hairdresser? Gain access to live weekly classes, labs, & focus groups with the founders of DTH and their team of trained coaches. Join Destroy The Hairdresser’s self-guided coaching here.
