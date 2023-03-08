DTH sits down w/ Coach Jaime

Welcome to this weeks episode of "Destroy The Hairdresser" hosted by Cyd and David. In this thought-provoking installment, they sit down with the coach Jaime to delve deep into the world of hairdressing and personal growth. Get ready for an engaging conversation that tackles a range of topics, including hairdresser health, small-town pricing, and crying in the car.In our chat, Jaime opens up about her transformative journey as a student in Destroy the Hairdresser, revealing how the development of emotional intelligence has revolutionized her approach to leadership. From navigating the intricacies of salon dynamics to fostering healthier relationships with clients, she shares invaluable insights and practical tips that will leave you inspired and motivated.Join Cyd and David as they embark on this enlightening exploration, offering a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs faced by hairdressers. Whether you're a seasoned stylist or simply intrigued by the world of hairdressing, this episode of "Destroy The Hairdresser" promises to take you on a trip of whats possible as a hairstylist in ways you might not expect. Meet our wonderful sponsors! Aura Salonware SalonScale Hairstory